UK Video Games Industry Set For Year of Growth

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2019 07:01 PM EST
LONDON, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry, released a Business Opinion Survey today which shows that the industry is set for a year of growth. 77 per cent of respondents plan to grow their organisation's workforce over the course of 2019. 62 per cent of respondents believe that the economic and business environment in the UK is favourable to the video games industry. Access to finance, skills issues and marketing remain the key obstacles to UK games businesses.
TIGA's Business Opinion Survey 2018-19 was carried out at the end of 2018. The survey is based upon a representative sample of 60 games businesses including small, medium and large firms, developing games across mobile/tablet, VR, PC and console. Percentages are rounded throughout this report and so do not always add up to 100 per cent.
TIGA's Business Opinion Survey 2018-19 includes the following key findings:
- Employment: 77 per cent of respondents plan to grow their organisation's workforce over the next year (compared to 68 per cent of respondents in last year's survey). 23 per cent expected to keep their organisation's workforce at current levels and 2 per cent thought that their organisation's workforce would diminish a little.
- Economic environment: 62 per cent of respondents to the TIGA survey believe that the economic and business environment in the UK is favourable to the video games industry (compared to 70 per cent a year ago). 28 per cent consider that the environment is neither favourable nor unfavourable to the sector, 5 per cent feel that it is unfavourable and 7 per cent do not know.
- Investment: 52 per cent of respondents to the TIGA survey said that the outlook for investment in their business (for example, in R&D, training, new games development, etc) was more optimistic than compared to 12 months ago. 35 per cent said that the outlook was unchanged. 12 per cent said the outlook for investment was less optimistic.
- Performance: 77 per cent of respondents reported that their company was performing either 'very well' or 'well' (compared to 62 per cent twelve months' ago). 18 per cent said that their company was performing 'neither well nor badly'. Just 5 per cent reported that their company was performing 'badly' or 'very badly'.
- Prospects: 57 per cent of respondents said that they were more optimistic about their company's prospects compared to 12 months ago (up from 46 per cent a year ago). 25 per cent reported that they were neither more nor less optimistic, while 15 per cent said that they were less optimistic about their organisation's prospects.4 per cent did not know.
- Obstacles to success: 33 per cent of the respondents to the TIGA survey said that the principal obstacle holding back their businesses was limited access to finance. 30 per cent identified skills shortages and skills gaps. A further 25 per cent cited discoverability as the biggest obstacle. 7 per cent referred to difficulties securing new projects or publishing deals. Others referred to: a lack of space for expansion; a lack of support for games services companies; the challenge of Brexit; and the need to make the UK's Video Games Tax Relief more internationally competitive.
Commenting on the survey findings, Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:
"The UK video games development and digital publishing sector is set for another year of expansion. 77 per cent of respondents to our survey are planning to increase employment over the coming year. 62 per cent of games businesses in our survey believe that the economic and business environment in the UK is favourable to the video games industry (although this is a lower proportion than a year ago). Video Games Tax Relief, which TIGA was instrumental in achieving, is fuelling growth in the sector. Games Tax Relief effectively reduces the cost and risk of games development and incentivises investment and job creation in the games industry.
"The Government can capitalise on our industry's strong position by improving our access to finance and to highly skilled people. On finance, the Government should consider introducing TIGA's proposal for a Games Investment Fund (GIF). The GIF would make grants or loans of between £75,000 and £500,000 available to games businesses on a matched funding basis.[1]
"The Government's emphasis on boosting STEM skills is sensible. However, our industry needs to have access to highly-skilled employees from the EU, EEA and beyond. Currently, EU workers make up 15 per cent of the UK games industry, while 5 per cent come from countries outside the EU. UK games businesses will continue to invest in training, while TIGA will continue to accredit university games courses to encourage a good supply of high quality graduates.[2] Yet if we are to achieve our potential, then the UK video games industry will need to continue to recruit global talent."
Jason Kingsley OBE, TIGA Chairman, and CEO and Creative Director at Rebellion, said:
"2019 shows all the signs of being another great year for our industry. We should see more start-ups, expansion and innovation within the sector. We can strengthen our industry still further by improving access to finance and skills and ensuring that the UK has a migration policy post-Brexit that is favourable to growth. TIGA looks forward to continuing its work with the Government in 2019 to ensure our industry achieves its potential."
About TIGA
TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Our core purpose is to strengthen the games development and digital publishing sector. We achieve this by campaigning for the industry in the corridors of power, championing the industry in the media and helping our members commercially.
TIGA is intent on building an enduring organisation which continually improves; a business that will make a significant impact on the games industry and so benefit our membership and the wider economy. Since 2010, TIGA has won 28 business awards, an achievement which reflects TIGA's drive for improvement and to meet best practice.
Video Games Tax Relief has been available to UK games companies since April 2014 and applications have grown each year. Since the introduction of Video Games Tax Relief, £230 million has been paid out in response to 770 claims. A total of 480 video games productions have claimed Video Games Tax Relief, accounting for over £1 billion of UK expenditure (HM Revenue and Customs, 19 July 2018).
For more information visit: www.tiga.org
Get in touch:
Tel: +44-845-468-2330
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.tiga.org
Twitter: www.twitter.com/tigamovement
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TIGAMovement
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tiga
[1] Further information available here: http://tiga.org/news/tiga-calls-for-the-launch-of-a-video-games-investment-fund
[2] Further information available here: http://tiga.org/education/tiga-university-accreditation
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170