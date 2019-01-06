Jabra Continues to Innovate, Debuting New Products CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 6, 2019 08:00 PM EST
- Taking 150 years of innovation and leadership in the audio market to new heights
- Announcing the Elite 85h headphones: Engineered with SmartSound technology - AI for adaptive sound environments
- Hands-Free Wake Word access to Amazon Alexa
- Updating Jabra Move: Leading wireless headphones return in style
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jabra, a GN Audio company, cements its position as headphone experts with an expansion of its Elite headset range as well as an update of an all-time market favorite, the Jabra Move with the Jabra Move Style Edition. This year marks 150 years of innovation and Jabra continues to pave the way for sound solutions that are engineered for purpose with the launch of the Elite 85h headphones, the latest addition to their Elite range of headsets. Outfitted with Jabra SmartSound and exclusive AI technology, the headphones provide intelligent adaptive audio for users.
Elite 85h with AI technology for intelligent adaptive audio
100 percent hands-free with Alexa
Equipped with SmartSound and totally hands-free Voice Assistant Control – allowing for faster and easier voice assistant access on-the-go – the Elite 85h are the smartest ANC headphones on the market.
The Elite 85h's SmartSound feature has been developed in partnership with the intelligent audio analysis company audEERING's soundscape technology. This feature ensures the audio of the headphones automatically adjusts to your surroundings. Whether you are in a crowded room or need to concentrate on a busy train, SmartSound will provide users with the best calls and music experience.
The microphone solution combined with the Jabra Sound+ app creates a 100 percent hands-free Voice Assistant access experience. Users no longer need to touch a button on the headphones to interact with Alexa, Siri® or Google Assistant™. Jabra is among the first to feature this capability, allowing users to access Alexa by invoking the wake word.
The best-in-class Elite 85h headphones set new standards with maximum battery life of 32-hours (with ANC activated), crystal-clear sound with advanced six-microphone call technology, custom-engineered 40mm speakers for top-quality acoustic experience and industry-leading durability.
Move Style Edition
Engineered for wireless music on-the-move, the Move Style Edition offers an improved battery life of up to 14 hours, while offering the same great sound, comfort and lightweight design that users love. Available in three new stylish colors for users to choose from: Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy.
Since the introduction of the Jabra Move five years ago, the headphones have been widely recognized in its category for superior wireless sound and unrivaled music experience in the below USD100 category.
René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra said, "Innovation lies at the heart of everything we do at Jabra. We constantly push ourselves to explore new grounds by establishing partnerships with exciting brands like Amazon, audEERING, Microsoft and Red Bull to ensure we are providing only the best-in-class solutions for our users. SmartSound is testimony to our commitment to being the leaders in audio, after 150 years in the sound business."
Voice Activation in China
Jabra is announcing the full Voice Activation (VA) integration with Chinese tech giants Baidu, Tmall, Tencent and iFlytek. Voice integration is completely changing the way we interact with devices and enhance our daily experiences, and with these new integrations, Jabra proves its commitment to pioneering solutions in China as well as making the VA experience the same all over the world.
Availability & pricing
Find out more about the Jabra Elite 85h, Jabra Move Style and Elite Active 45e at: www.jabra.com.
- The Elite 85h will be available in four colors (Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy) including one exclusive to Best Buy in the US & Canada (Black). All colors will be available online at Best Buy for pre-order in March 2019 and the black in Best Buy retail stores starting April 2019 at an MSRP of 299 USD/399 CAD.
- The Move Style Edition will be available from mid-January, 2019 at selected retailers, MSRP 99 USD/ 99 EUR/ 89.99 GBP.
About Jabra
Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. Jabra employs close to 1,100 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 4bn in 2017. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs more than 5,500 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. www.jabra.com
© 2017 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).
About audEERING GmbH
audEERING was founded in 2012 as a spin-off of the Technical University of Munich. Today, audEERING is the only European company driving innovation in emotional artificial intelligence focused on intelligent audio analysis. Using innovative machine intelligence and deep learning techniques, audEERING's products are able to automatically analyze e. g. acoustic scenes, speaker states as well as over 50 emotional states. audEERING's customers include multinational companies such as Huawei, BMW, GfK, Red Bull Media House and Ipsos. www.audeering.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jabra-continues-to-innovate-debuting-new-products-ces-2019-300773438.html
