Veristat a accompagné 12% de toutes les approbations de NEM la FDA en 2018, une année record pour les approbations de la FDA

January 6, 2019
Veristat, un partenaire de développement clinique et de soumissions réglementaires à orientation scientifique, a annoncé aujourd'hui avoir accompagné ses clients biopharmaceutiques dans 12% des approbations accordées par la Food and Drug Administration (FDA) américaines en 2018, une véritable année record. En 2018, la FDA a approuvé 59 soumissions de médicaments et de thérapies biologiques pour de nouvelles entités moléculaires (NEM)1. Veristat a fourni une planification stratégique, ainsi qu'une analyse statistique et de l'écriture médicale pour 12% de ces approbations, y compris des produits pionniers en oncologie et des thérapies pour les troubles génétiques et les maladies infectieuses rares.
Au cours des dix dernières années, Veristat a préparé des soumissions réglementaires pour près de 7% de toutes les NEM approuvées par la FDA. Durant cette période, nos équipes ont soutenu un total de 56 projets internationaux de soumission réglementaire. Parmi ces projets, 40 ont reçu à ce jour des approbations de la FDA, de l'Agence européenne des médicaments (EMA), de Santé Canada et de la Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency of Japan (PMDA) dans un vaste éventail de domaines thérapeutiques, avec de nombreux projets en instance d'approbation.
"Depuis notre première soumission auprès de la FDA, il y pratiquement 25 ans de cela, nous avons continué à apporter à nos clients une pensée stratégique collaborative et une expertise scientifique en matière de planification et de préparation des soumissions réglementaires requises pour le dépôt de dossiers auprès de la FDA et d'autres agences réglementaires", déclare John P. Balser, Ph.D., président et cofondateur de Veristat. "Nous sommes ensuite de mettre en place une stratégie de soumission grâce aux efforts de nos services d'écriture médicale biométrique et réglementaire, pour former un processus optimal de soumission. Mais, indépendamment de nos réussites, nous ne perdons jamais de vue notre objectif premier: aider nos clients à ce que leurs thérapies soient approuvées rapidement, pour améliorer la vie des patients et de leurs familles."
Les approbations de la FDA que nos clients ont obtenues en 2018 ont débouché sur de nouvelles options thérapeutiques pour de nombreux cancers, infections bactériennes difficiles à traiter, et autres maladies rares. Parmi les approbations 2018 figurent le TIBSOVO®, première et unique thérapie ciblée pour les patients adultes atteints d'une leucémie myéloïde aiguë récidivante/réfractaire et une mutation IDH1, et l'ONPATTRO™ (patisiran), une injection de complexe lipidique pour le traitement de la polyneuropathie de l'amyloïdose héréditaire à transthyrétine (hATTR) chez l'adulte.
"La préparation des soumissions réglementaires en vue d'une approbation est une compétence clef pour Veristat, et nous avons eu un impact impressionnant en 2018 et tout au long de la décennie passée", souligne Patrick Flanagan, chef de la direction de Veristat. "En ce début d'année 2019, notre impact sera accru grâce à la croissance stratégique de notre écriture et expertise réglementaire clinique, biométrique et médicale, spécialement conçues pour planifier et gérer plus efficacement les essais cliniques, dans l'optique de préparer des dossiers de mise sur le marché couronnés de succès."
Veristat fournit une préparation intégrée des soumissions, une expertise et un service complet en matière de programmes cliniques, et la capacité de respecter des dates butoirs paraissant impossibles. Notre succès réside dans notre capacité à orienter stratégiquement des soumissions complexes d'un point de vue conceptuel et opérationnel, à relever les défis en analyse de données, et à optimiser le processus d'écriture médicale grâce à une équipe intégrée et au service de la créativité, la flexibilité et la qualité. Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez visiter: https://www.veristat.com/services/medical-and-regulatory-affairs/regulatory-submissions.
À propos de Veristat
Veristat est une organisation de recherche clinique (ORC) à service complet orientée vers la science et la performance qui s'engage à collaborer avec des entreprises pharmaceutiques, biotechnologiques et de dispositifs médicaux pour faire progresser leurs thérapies durant l'intégralité du développement clinique et du processus de soumission réglementaires. Veristat aide ses clients à relever les défis uniques et complexes qui se présentent au moment d'accélérer les thérapies pendant les diverses étapes de développement en vue d'une approbation réglementaire, en commençant par la conception de l'étude, le développement du protocole, la sélection du site et le démarrage, jusqu'au monitoring clinique, la collecte de données, l'analyse et l'élaboration de rapports. Veristat propose une prise de décision stratégique basée sur l'expérience, les efficiences opérationnelles nécessaires pour la gestion et le monitoring des essais internationaux, l'expertise biométrique pour la collecte, l'analyse et l'élaboration de rapports des données d'essais cliniques à diverses agences réglementaires, et la compétence thérapeutique et médicale pour superviser le processus dans leur totalité. En un mot, nous accompagnons nos clients jusqu'à la réussite commerciale, pour que leurs thérapies deviennent disponibles afin d'améliorer et de sauver des vies. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter https://www.veristat.com.
