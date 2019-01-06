ASUS and ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Products Honored Again with CES 2019 Innovation Awards

|By Business Wire
CES — ASUS and ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that two additional products have been named as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree. As previously announced, the ASUS CG32UQ 4K HDR Console Gaming Monitor and the ROG Maximus XI Formula Motherboard were both awarded in the Gaming Category. Today, the ASUS ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2) was awarded in the Computer Peripherals category and the ROG Strix Gaming Monitor (XG438Q) was awarded in the gaming category. The products will be showcased at CES 2019, which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas. The award wins underscore the ASUS commitment to delivering incredible consumer experiences through consummate design and innovation.
An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.
CES 2019 Innovation Award winners
ASUS ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2)
The ASUS ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2) is the second generation of lightweight and mobile projectors in the S series with a maximum light source output of 500 lumens and 720p resolution. Simple yet powerful, the ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2) is equipped to handle what users care about the most: high mobility, easy setup, and an intuitive interface.
According to target user research, mobility, lightweight and small size - enough to fit in a bag - were key design factors for a portable projector. The ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2) measures 4.72 x 4.72 x 1.38 inches and weighs only .99 pounds. The major challenge the ASUS engineering team faced when creating a compact projector with the brightest lumens possible was maintaining unprecedented performance by effectively cooling the unit. To prevent the ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2) enclosure itself from getting hot, warm air inside is expelled as quickly as possible, while quiet cooling - even while the projector is under a full load – creating a better user experience. The ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2) allows for the brightest lumens, while allowing the unit to stay cool, thereby providing the best, maintainable performance.
The ZenBeam LED Portable Projector (S2) has a built-in 6000mAh battery that lasts 3.5 hours and also acts as a portable power source. With DLP technology, it projects a vivid 80 inch imaging within 2 meters. In addition, it offers a comprehensive set of connectivity options that can project content from various input sources including mobile compatibility via USB Type-C™ (USB-C™), HDMI, or wireless mirroring connectivity. SonicMaster technology ensures that the best sound quality matches the projected content.
ROG Strix Gaming Monitor (XG438Q)
The ROG Strix XG438Q is a new 43-inch gaming monitor that lays the foundation for a riveting experience with a 4K native resolution and 120 Hz refresh rates. FreeSync 2 HDR technology lets gamers synchronize the monitor’s output to their GPU’s frame rate for stutter-free gaming, while optimized input lag gives competitive gamers a big advantage in timing-sensitive battles. FreeSync 2 HDR delivers smoother gameplay below the variable refresh range using a feature called Low Framerate Compensation (LFC). LFC is great to have, particularly at a demanding resolution like 4K. But a wide variable refresh range between 48 and 120 Hz means gamers are able to spend most of their time enjoying AMD’s FreeSync technology on their favorite Radeon RX graphics card.
The ROG proprietary GameFast Input Technology allows gamers to see and react to the action on-screen milliseconds faster than their opponents. The ROG Strix XG438Q benefits further from FreeSync 2 HDR support, which has HDR-enabled games tone map directly to the monitor’s color space, eliminating an entire tone mapping step and its associated latency. The XG348Q also boasts GamePlus Technology, an ASUS-exclusive feature that allows gamers to overlay in-game enhancements on top of the action.
The XG438Q meets VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 specification with 10-bit image processing and 600 cd/m² peak luminance and the XG438Q won’t cause eye as each display mode has been optimized for long-term usability. TÜV Rheinland put the ROG Strix XG438Q through its Eye Comfort Certification, ensuring low blue light output and flicker-free operation.
In addition, the XG438Q supports picture-in-picture mode, with a main screen and inset window, along with a picture-by-picture mode that divides the monitor in half. Three HDMI 2.0 inputs and a DisplayPort interface accommodate most PC and game consoles with connectivity to spare. Moreover, a pair of 10W speakers pumps out high-quality sound, no matter what devices are attached.
For more information about the ROG Strix XG438Q, check out the press release or read the article on Edge Up.
ASUS at CES 2019: If you’re interested in seeing any products or taking a tour of the ASUS and ROG showrooms at CES, please reach out to the press contacts listed below.
