ASUS Announces ZenBook 14 (UX431)

CES — ASUS today announced ZenBook 14 (UX431). It balances value and performance to deliver a sleek, sophisticated ultraportable that doesn’t compromise on power. This premium laptop is packed full of the latest technology that includes 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, ample SSD storage space and the latest connectivity options.

Unleash your creative vision

ZenBook 14 exudes sophistication without screaming for attention. Its Utopia Blue color and spun-metal finish are decidedly chic while still being distinctly Zen. Lifting the lid reveals a 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS NanoEdge display that offers great viewing angles and uniform color, whether the user is sitting square in front of it at work, or lounging to one side watching Netflix.

For a more immersive experience, the NanoEdge display technology shrinks the bezels on either side down to just 6.5mm while also cutting down on the laptop’s overall size. Thanks to the narrow bezels, ASUS engineers were able to squeeze the 14-inch screen into a compact 13-inch chassis. Portability is about size as much as weight, though, and ZenBook 14 weighs just under 1.45kg, making it easy for users to slip it into their bags or tuck under arm and carry anywhere.

Despite its good looks, ZenBook 14 prioritizes function alongside form, with some thoughtful tweaks to ensure the design serves more than just aesthetics. The ErgoLift hinge automatically tilts the keyboard up at an angle when the lid is opened, creating a more comfortable typing position while improving airflow under the chassis for better cooling.

Finally, the touchpad also displays the illuminated NumberPad. Unique to the ZenBook series, the numeric keypad allows for convenient data entry and calculations, but it doesn’t add any unnecessary width to the keyboard and can be turned on or off with just a tap, so it’s not a distraction when working on other projects.

Uncompromising performance

When taking notes in a meeting, tabbing over to check an email, and then switching over to edit a video presentation, capable hardware is what helps maintain smooth performance. Intel’s 8th Generation Core i3, i5, and i7 CPU options offer up to four Hyper-Threaded cores that run at frequencies as high as 4.6GHz thanks to Turbo Boost technology. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 engine is ample for photo editing and video streaming, but upgrading to discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory makes light gaming an enjoyable option.

These days, 8GB of system memory is a common luxury for mobile multi-tasking, but ZenBook 14 is available with up to 16GB of RAM to ensure seamless switching between tasks. On top of that, up to a 1TB SSD provides a powerful combination of low latency and high capacity.

Quad-speaker audio system

Users will want to share the audio experience because ZenBook 14 boasts a total of four speakers. In addition to the pair of upward firing speakers flanking the keyboard, there are two more bass speakers on the underside of the laptop, and the extra space created by the ErgoLift hinge results in clearer bass.

The quad-speaker system provides truly immersive sound, with a 1.4X-higher frequency response compared to its predecessor, UX430. Powered by a smart amplifier, the Harmon Kardon-certified setup employs advanced signal processing to deliver a wider frequency response and powerful bass for especially crisp sound.

Mobility without bounds

ZenBook 14 features I/O ports befitting a flexible workhorse. There’s one USB 2.0 Type-A port for a mouse, and the USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C™ ports readily accommodate external storage, flash drives, printers, and other peripherals. Users can connect to a second monitor via HDMI, and the SD card slot accepts memory cards without the need for a USB adapter. There’s also a 1.8mm audio combo jack for headphones. ZenBook 14 features a 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi configuration, so users can move huge files to and from the cloud in record time or stream video without a hitch.

