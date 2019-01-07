500 Million Customers Count On McAfee to Secure Their Devices, Homes and Data

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 12:01 AM EST
Today McAfee announced new solutions and collaborations, further expanding its presence in the consumer cybersecurity industry. The newest addition to the consumer security lineup is McAfee Gamer Security. McAfee Gamer Security is designed from the ground up to protect gamers while optimizing the gaming experience. With this expansion into the gaming security space, McAfee aims to deliver protection for gamers without impact to game play. McAfee also advanced its protection in the connected home and device security through integrations with Dell, Google and Verizon and new cryptojacking protection within McAfee WebAdvisor.
“As the threat landscape continues to evolve in both speed and sophistication, we understand that people can feel overwhelmed by navigating the online security space,” said Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business, McAfee. “That’s why we are creating solutions that more than half a billion and growing customers can easily use to address real world digital security challenges. From securing the gaming experience to safeguarding the connected home to protecting against cryptojacking, we’re enabling our customers to protect what matters to them by delivering the peace of mind needed to connect with confidence.”
Expansion into Gaming Security
With both PC gaming and online threats on the rise, three-quarters of gamers revealed they are worried about the security of gaming in the future. Even so, 17 percent of gamers do not, or don’t know if, they have antivirus software installed on their PC. Despite other precautions gamers may take to help protect themselves, installing antivirus software remains one of the best ways to stay secure. McAfee Gamer Security delivers PC gamers the protection they want while optimizing the gaming experience.
Key features include:
- Game Mode: Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, and RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and pop-ups to limit interruptions during the gaming experience
- Gamer-centric Interface: Built to be discoverable and familiar for gamers, the dashboard updates users on the status of their system, including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize performance
- Minimal Security Resource Consumption: With a new product architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy lightweight security protection at all times. Security features can even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains
Protecting the Connected Home
As more consumers enjoy the benefits and convenience of a connected home, bad actors are simultaneously looking for ways to exploit their adoption of these technologies. According to McAfee Labs 2019 predictions, cybercriminals will begin using trusted devices like smartphones and tablets to try to gain control of IoT devices via password cracking and exploiting vulnerabilities. This underscores the need for people to ensure they not only have appropriate endpoint protection on all devices but also protection for the home network itself.
To support this need, McAfee and Verizon are working together to provide protection for the home network through Verizon Home Network Protection (HNP). The McAfee-powered solution delivers Verizon Fios customers a simple solution that protects against malicious websites, provides parental controls, and helps protect all devices connected to the home network, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
To further simplify the process of securing today’s connected home, McAfee will soon provide McAfee Secure Home Platform voice commands for the Google Assistant. With this forthcoming integration, customers with a McAfee Secure Home Platform-enabled router can seamlessly use voice commands to customize and monitor security of their connected homes. McAfee Secure Home Platform provides a built-in layer of security that automatically protects internet-connected devices on the home network from a variety of threats and delivers comprehensive parental controls. Consumers will be able to use their voice to manage McAfee Secure Home Platform features with Google Assistant-enabled devices.
Cross-Device Security
In an expansion of its existing collaboration with Dell, McAfee software will be pre-installed on PCs and laptops globally for its Consumer and Small Business customers. Additionally, customers who purchase a new PC or laptop will have the option to extend McAfee protection beyond their Dell computer by installing McAfee cross-device software on their smartphones and tablets, helping secure more devices from the latest threats. Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase Dell Inspiron, XPS, Vostro and G-Series laptops globally will come with a 30-day or 1-year subscription. Alienware, OptiPlex, Latitude and Precision customers will have the option of adding a 30-day free subscription or purchasing a 1-year subscription.
As cryptocurrency continues to command attention from consumers and cybercriminals alike, some websites are now being used to mine cryptocurrency by accessing a users’ device without their consent. To help protect users from malicious hijacking of their devices, McAfee WebAdvisor, which helps block users from malware and phishing attempts, now includes CryptoJacking Blocker. CryptoJacking Blocker shuts down the ability for websites to mine for cryptocurrency and is included in all the McAfee suites that include McAfee WebAdvisor.
For more information on McAfee’s CES announcements, visit the McAfee Newsroom.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005057/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170