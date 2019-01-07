Transportation-as-a-Service Technology announces 2019 conference and exhibition dates, a new venue and coverage of topics including CAVs, EVs, Battery, Infrastructure and Future Mobility

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

COVENTRY, England, Jan 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- The event will include 2 co-located conferences and a shared exhibition looking at all the key topics surrounding connected and autonomous vehicle (CAVs), Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy/Battery and Infrastructure technology and how this fits into a new future for mobility.

- The event is being organised by Angel Business Communications in partnership with Coventry University and WMG/University of Warwick and has already attracted an array of leading international experts.

Angel Business Communications, a B2B publisher and event organiser, announces the 2nd Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) Technology conference and exhibition will take place on the 4th and 5th June 2019 at The National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham, UK. The annual event will draw 600+ senior decision makers from companies along the entire value chain of the CAVs, EVs, Energy/Battery, Charging, Infrastructure and Future Mobility industry. www.taas.technology

The British Government has named the West Midlands region as the UK's first 'Future Mobility Area'. The region is fast becoming a hub for research, development and implementation of future mobility technologies and will be an ideal location to welcome the global experts the conference attracts.

Highlights of the 2018 event, including the speaking line up, can be seen here: https://www.taas.technology/cavs/taas2018

TaaS Technology - Twice as Nice

Following on from the success of the inaugural TaaS Technology conference, our 2019 event will include 2 co-located conferences.

TaaS Technology - CAVs and Future Mobility - https://www.taas.technology/cavs/topics

TaaS Technology - Energising Future Mobility - https://www.taas.technology/energy/topics

This international conference is being organised with our partners Warwick University (WMG) and Coventry University – both are key players in CAVs, EV, Energy, Infrastructure and Future Mobility projects.

Attendees to the event can purchase one ticket to have full access to both conferences providing access to industry-leading insiders delivering more than 80 presentations spanning all the key topics. The conference will equip the delegates with an up-to-date overview of the status of the industry and provide them with many opportunities to meet other key players within this community.

There is a strong over-lap between the two conferences. Attendees and exhibitors are exposed to all relevant supply chains, customer and supplier bases, saving time and money by attending a single event covering all core themes. The TaaS Technology conferences are put together by leading industry experts covering these topics - bringing together the most significant developments in each of these areas.

Each conference will cover key topics shaping the future of mobility

CAVs and Future Mobility Energising Future Mobility The technology Progress on EV adoption – solutions update Logistics EV battery performance and costs Planning, policy, legislation and ethics BEVs, HEVs and AEVs – Where is the market heading? Business models and financing Future mobility, EVs and Smart Cities The emerging new retail environment Power generation Implementation - from strategy to practical Rethinking vehicle design Future urban mobility EV & AV support services The customer, society and attitude are changing – the impact on mobility



Confirmed speakers at the conferences to date include

CAVs and Future Mobility Energising Future Mobility Natalie Sauber, Arcadis Ian Plummer, Auto Trader - The consumer's journey down electric avenue Catherine Faiers, Auto Trader - Does the consumer have an appetite for autonomy? Matthias Wellers, AVL Panel: Andrew Grant, Bloomberg – Do Autonomous Vehicles need 5G? Roy Williamson, BP - Ultra-fast charging facilitating uptake of Electric Vehicles Mike Dempsey, Claytex - Sensor models enabling autonomous vehicles to perceive the road ahead more clearly Bob Moran, Department for Transport - Powering our future mobility Seth Elliot, Free2Move Celine Cluzel, Element Energy - Mobility trends in Europe – opportunities for new products & services Boyd Cohen, iomob - From Mobility as a Service to Internet of Mobility Anders Wall, GreenMobility A/S Edwin Kemp, KPMG Alex Collet, ION Energy - Sofware first approach for energy storage & management Tomaso Grossi, TomTom - Mapping the Road to Autonomous Driving Christoph Domke, KPMG Fred Jones, Uber - Replacing your car with your phone Louis Debatte-Monroy, TomTom Clare Jones, what3words Knut Hechtfischer, Ubitricity - Efficient solutions to drive electric mobility forward. Smart charging infrastructure wherever there is electricity

"The future of mobility including CAVs, EVs, Energy/Battery and Infrastructure continue to be hot topics right now. Transportation as we know it is ripe for disruption. With traditional car manufacturers, OEMs, software companies, component providers, energy companies, government and new transportation companies investing billions of pounds into the research and development of CAVs and future mobility systems, we are excited to be organising the 2nd TaaS Technology conference to connect, inform and inspire those shaping the revolution in mobility," said Sukhi Bhadal, Event Director, TaaS Technology Conference.

"After the successful launch of the conference and digital magazine in 2018, we are thrilled to announce the dates for the 2019 event and growing the event into 2 co-located conferences. The two-day conferences and exhibition will be a unique event allowing for education, influence and networking between the major international players who are driving forward the new mobility revolution, a revolution which has the potential to save lives and bring new mobility solutions to millions of people," added Bhadal.

"The TaaS technology conference has quickly become the "must attend" UK event for the ITS sector. The 2018 programme was terrific, and the event was well organised, informative, interactive and enjoyable for the participants. I look forward to seeing you in 2019 and discussing how smart mobility is benefiting society," Richard Harris, Director at HMI Technologies and a member of the conference program board.

"With the Success of the TaaS Technology conference in 2018, I am very much looking forward to returning next year. For 2019, the co-located twin conferences of "CAVs and Future Mobility" and "Energising Future Mobility", means that there will be a depth that enables participants to dig down into new learnings and insights. With the dramatic growth of the New Mobility sector, transportation and automotive are in the box seat for an exciting road ahead, and it's at TaaS Technology where you'll find all the latest developments and trends," added James Carter, Principal Consultant at Vision Mobility and a member of the conference program board.

The TaaS Technology event will take place on the 4th and 5th June at The National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham, UK. The event is supported by the quarterly digital title TaaS Technology Magazine.

For further information on speaking, sponsorship and exhibition opportunities please contact:

Sukhi Bhadal

Event Director

T: +44-(0)-2476-718970

E: [email protected]

TaaS Technology Conference - www.taas.technology

TaaS Technology Digital Magazine – www.taas.news