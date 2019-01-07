IntelStor™ Renewable Energy Data Ecosystem Launched

|By PR Newswire
HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of IntelStor™, a renewable energy data platform built for decision support of project diligence and product development.
Used by whole industry value chain, IntelStor™ boasts the most comprehensive database in the industry having catalogued more than 380,000 installed wind turbines as well as proposed projects in over 115 different countries covering both onshore and offshore wind. It also includes the specifications for more than 1,200 wind turbine makes and models, plus more than 52,000 globally filed patents detailing the technology usage of those turbine models.
The company has plans to add solar market data during 2019 and energy storage market data by 2020.
IntelStor™ has taken 3.5 years to architect and build, plus the past 8.5 years of data gathering and scrubbing by a team of renewable energy industry domain experts. IntelStor™ is the brainchild of Philip Totaro, who was most recently running consultancy Totaro & Associates and was previously head of innovation and technology intelligence at Clipper Windpower.
A beta test over the past eight months now concludes with close to 1,500 subscriber accounts created to date covering over 800 different companies. During the beta test of IntelStor™, some tremendous results were achieved including:
A project developer has used IntelStor™ to comparison-shop for wind turbines by benchmarking the "should cost" of the bill of materials compared to the price quotations they received. They saved US$60,000 in CapEx cost per turbine on a 400MW order when they realized they were initially being overcharged.
A private equity group was able to quantify more than US$17 million in patent infringement liability prior to an asset acquisition using IP Prism™ by IntelStor™, leading to a de-risking activity which almost totally mitigated their liability and paved the way for the M&A transaction.
A wind turbine OEM was able to benchmark their product-positioning in more than 20 markets around the world simultaneously using MKT Prism™ by IntelStor™. As a result, they introduced a new turbine model which has resulted in more than US$600 million in order book already by targeting underpenetrated regions of established as well as emerging markets.
Originally created as a consulting tool, IntelStor™ has been spun off as a separate company specifically dedicated to online subscription access through a software as a service (SaaS)-based business model thanks to the advancement of IT systems technology.
IntelStor™ is also a founding member of the Energy Data Alliance which was established to support asset owners, OEMs and data analytics companies in monetizing the market intelligence value of asset performance and health monitoring data.
More information is available at www.intelstor.com.
Contact [email protected] for more information or by phone at +1 832 915 0010.
