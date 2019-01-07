Razer Blade 15 Updated with New NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced today a new range of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptops. This update to the award-winning Razer Blade 15 is centered around increased graphics performance with the inclusion of new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20-series GPUs, delivering a whole new way to experience gaming on-the-go.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005160/en/

All models are powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8750H 6 core processor, and feature 16 GB of dual-channel system memory with up to 512 GB of fast SSD storage, in addition to a new Windows Hello-capable IR camera for easy and secure login via facial recognition.

The Base Model of the Razer Blade 15 will remain available to gamers seeking additional storage capacity and connectivity, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with Max-Q design and a CNC-milled compact aluminum chassis, from $1,599.

GRAPHICS REINVENTED

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics provide the ultimate PC gaming experience. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary RTX platform, these processors bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. The new Advanced Models of the Razer Blade 15 will be available with a choice of RTX 2060 (6 GB GDDR6), RTX 2070 (8 GB GDDR6), or the RTX 2080 (8 GB GDDR6), with the top two configurations using a Max-Q design to ensure performance and user comfort within the compact Razer Blade 15 laptop.

“Gamers demand the best performance when it comes to PC graphics, and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20 Series GPUs fuse the performance of next generation shaders with real-time ray tracing and AI, blurring the line between movies and gaming, with cinematic-quality rendering,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, general manager, GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. “Seeing this technology available in a super compact laptop based on Max-Q design principles, such as the new Razer Blade 15, gives users a new level of graphics performance in a highly mobile platform.”

VISUAL EXPERIENCE

The 15.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080) displays have 144 Hz refresh rates, driven by the new GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs to provide precise and fast game visuals and entertainment with full-frame fluidity and 100% sRGB color. Creative users that demand higher resolution and a wider color gamut can step up to a 4K (3840 x 2160) display with touchscreen functionality and 100% Adobe™ RGB color support.

Each laptop display is individually custom calibrated in production for amazing color accuracy out-of-the-box. All models feature 4.9mm thin bezels flanking the display, while the new Windows Hello-capable IR face camera retains the ideal placement at the top of the screen, allowing for easy and secure login via facial recognition. The HD Webcam is matched with a dual-array microphone setup for streaming, video conferencing and voice assistants.

Razer will also showcase at CES two new innovative display technologies being evaluated for the Razer Blade 15 in the future. The first showcase is Blade 15 with a 15.6” Full HD display capable of 240 Hz refresh rates for incredibly fluid gaming. The other Blade 15 showcase sports a 4K OLED touch display, delivering amazing color, deep blacks, and efficient performance.

COMPACT PERFORMANCE

The Razer Blade 15 currently holds the title of world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop,1 with a minimal footprint and a thinness of 0.70 inches for ultimate mobility.

The chassis is individually CNC-milled from a single aluminum block to provide a sturdy yet lightweight design, and features a scratch-resistant anodized black finish.

Managing heat without sacrificing performance in such a small form factor is no easy task, but the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model utilizes vapor chamber technology for the cooling solution instead of the traditional heat pipes found in most gaming laptops.

Beyond cooling the CPU and GPU, the vacuum-sealed vaporized liquid helps dissipate the heat generated from other components within the laptop. Ultra-thin nanoparticle material and graphite-based server grade thermal interfaces reduce hot spots and facilitate heat transfer, while high-performance low-noise fans push air across dual heat exchanges with 0.1mm thin fins, quickly moving heat out of the chassis and away from the user.

FASTER MEMORY

The new GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs utilize GDDR6 memory, the fastest memory in the world. To complement the increased performance provided by the new GPUs and for extreme multitasking, Razer equips every Razer Blade 15 model with 16 GB of DDR4-2667 MHz dual-channel system memory. For users looking to push the performance even further, the expandable memory slots now support the installation of Intel® XMP compatible memory, with speeds up to 3200 MHz for increased bandwidth.

Fast PCIe SSD storage is provided with configurations up to 512 GB, with support for up to 2 TB of storage and up to 64 GB of system memory.

“The award-winning Razer Blade 15 is an ideal device for the latest NVIDIA Turing graphics processors, up to the GeForce RTX 2080, allowing gamers to take their visual experiences to new levels,” says Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “Fluid, lifelike visuals are displayed on the expansive 15.6-inch Full HD panel with refresh rates of 144Hz, and the compact Max-Q design makes the laptop perfect for gamers on-the-go.”

The anti-ghosting keyboard is powered by Razer Chroma and offers 16.8 million colors per key, customizable through Razer Synapse 3 software. New power management options are also available, including modes to boost graphics performance or maximize the run time of the built-in 80Wh battery. Sound is delivered through improved dual front-firing speakers and features Dolby Atmos for immersive audio with deeper bass response.

A large, clickable precision glass touchpad provides accuracy and gesture support. Connectivity options include the ability to output to up to three external displays via Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and Thunderbolt™ 3. Connect peripheral devices to the laptop with three USB 3.1 ports, and headsets via the 3.5mm combo audio port.

INCREASED CHOICE

The Razer Blade 15 family of laptops now covers a range of performance options for consumers from the dual-storage, 60 Hz Full HD Base Models with a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, through the new Advanced Models with a 144 Hz Full HD display and up to the GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, all with Max-Q design.

Razer also is releasing versions of the popular Mercury White edition, offering configurations with the RTX 2060 (available exclusively at Razer.com and Best Buy), or the RTX 2070 with Max-Q design (available only at Razer.com).

Availability

The new Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs start at $2,299 and will be available beginning January 29 from Razer.com and select retailers in the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

The Base Model of the Razer Blade 15 with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with Max-Q design is currently available starting at $1,599 from Razer.com and other retailers.

Razer.com now offers RazerCare protection plans for all Razer Blade laptops, providing a total of 3 years of coverage that includes 24-hour phone support and repairs by Razer-Authorized centers with free 2-way shipping.

For more information, visit razer.com/blade.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Specifications:

8 th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8750H Processor (6 Cores/12 Threads, 2.2GHz/4.1GHz)

Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8750H Processor (6 Cores/12 Threads, 2.2GHz/4.1GHz) Display Options: 15.6-in. IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz, matte, individually color calibrated 15.6-in. IPS 4K (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz, capacitive multi-touch, individually color calibrated

Graphics Options: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 (6 GB GDDR6 VRAM) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 with Max-Q Design (8 GB GDDR6 VRAM) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080 with Max-Q Design (8 GB GDDR6 VRAM)

Storage Options: Supports up to 2TB SSD 256 GB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4) 512 GB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4)

16 GB Dual-Channel system memory (DDR4, 2667 MHz), 64 GB maximum support, including XMP memory modules

Windows® 10 (64-bit)

Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5

Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C)

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A) x 3

HDMI 2.0b audio and video output

Mini Display Port 1.4

Anti-ghosting keyboard powered by Razer Chroma™

Razer Synapse 3 compatible

Built-in front firing stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port

Windows Hello built-in IR webcam (1 MP/720) with array microphone

Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security enabled

Compact 200 W/230 W power adapter

Built-in 80 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery, NVIDIA® Optimus™ support

0.70 in. / 17.8 mm (Height) x 13.98 in. / 355 mm (Width) x 9.25 in. / 235 mm (Depth)

[GeForce RTX 2060] approx. 4.56 lbs. / 2.07 kg

[GeForce RTX 2070] approx. 4.63 lbs. / 2.10 kg

[GeForce RTX 2080] approx. 4.72 lbs. / 2.14 kg

Price:

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2060/16GB/512GB - $2,299.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/256GB - $2,399.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB - $2,599.99

4K(Touch)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB* - $2,899.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2080/16GB/512GB - $2,999.99

Mercury Edition:

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2060/16GB/512GB* - $2,349.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB* - $2,649.99

*select markets

Images:

Product Images – For digital screens (websites, mobile, social media)

1 As of December 3, 2018, based on comparison of 15.6” Windows 10 clamshell laptops with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or higher graphics available on the market.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005160/en/