Razer Introduces the Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor

January 7, 2019
CES 2019 – Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, announced today its all-new 27-inch gaming monitor concept, the Razer Raptor. The desktop screen will be unveiled at CES 2019 as an early-design-phase model, with production units slated for release later this year.
Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor (Photo: Business Wire)
Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan says, “Razer has worked alongside partners in the past to bring the Razer experience to monitors, but the full potential was never fully realized. We have decided to tackle this space on our own and are very excited to expand our presence to include desktop displays.”
ESPORTS READY DISPLAY
The Razer Raptor will deliver ultra-wide viewing angles with its custom-calibrated WQHD (2560x1440) IPS edge-to-edge panel with thin 2.3 mm bezels. The monitor will feature AMD Radeon™ FreeSync™ adaptive sync technology with fast response times featuring 1 ms Motion Blur reduction and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, ensuring fluid frames while gaming.
The display satisfies the most demanding esports and performance enthusiasts insisting on pixel-perfect visual outputs with high refresh rates and low response times for competition at the highest levels.
The Razer Raptor will display vibrant colors, with its 95 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut and support for HDR content, providing deep blacks for truly immersive viewing experiences. Color profiles will be programmed into the monitor to address gamer and prosumer demands for optimized gaming, movie and productivity settings.
PRECISION CRAFTED DESIGN
Razer’s precision-crafted, matte-black design features a forged aluminum base. Its backplate is finished with a blend of fabric and metal to add a touch of elegance. Razer Chroma-powered LED strips illuminate the monitor’s base, which can be customized through the Razer Synapse 3 application to synchronize with other Razer Chroma-enabled hardware.
Designed with easy cable management in mind, the height adjustable monitor is also capable of tilting backwards up to 90 degrees for easy I/O ports access. Built-in CNC milled channels line the back of the monitor base to allow users to easily hide the five unique Razer green performance cables included with the display, creating a clean battle station setup.
EXTENDED CONNECTIVITY
The Razer Raptor will offer a variety of input ports for connectivity for various devices. This includes 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB-C which includes power delivery, and 2 x USB-A 3.1 ports.
The Razer Raptor aims to increase the productivity of users with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture input capabilities allowing for multiple inputs to be simultaneously displayed. The USB-C port also includes power delivery to allow for lower wattage devices to be charged while connected to the monitor.
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
The new Razer Raptor gaming monitor will be priced at $699.99 MSRP and is scheduled to be available later this year from Razer.com in the U.S. and Canada.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Screen Size: 27 in.
- Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p)
- Panel Type: IPS
- Refresh Rate: 144 Hz
- Response Rate: 4 ms with Overdrive, 1 ms with Motion Blur reduction, 7 ms typical
- Gaming Modes: FPS / Racing / MMO Mode / Streaming
- Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees (H/V)
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
- Brightness: up to 420 Nits
- Color Gamut: 95% DCI-P3
- HDR: Yes
- Height Adjustable Stand: Yes, w/ 90-degree tilt for easy port access
- Connectivity: 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DP 1.4, 1 x USB-C (supports DP1.4), 2 x USB 3.0 Pass Throughs
- Included Cables: 1 x Power, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Display Port, 1 x USB-C (also supports DP and Power Delivery), 1 x 2 USB-A 3.1
- Dimensions w/ Stand: 24.15" (613.4 mm) W x 15.29 in. 19.23 in. (388.4 mm - 488.4 mm) H x 7.46 in. (189.4 mm) D
- Weight w/ Stand: 25.4 lbs. (11.5 kg)
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™
