SolarEdge accederà al mercato dell'elettromobilità tramite l'acquisizione di S.M.R.E. Spa

|January 7, 2019 01:30 AM EST
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), leader globale del settore dell'energia intelligente, ha annunciato in data odierna la stipula di un contratto definitivo per l'acquisizione di S.M.R.E Spa (“SMRE”). L'azienda italiana SMRE fornisce tecnologie integrate innovative per gruppi propulsori e componenti elettronici per veicoli elettrici.
SolarEdge Headquarters (Photo: Business Wire)
Fondata nel 1999 e quotata presso la borsa AIM ITALIA (SMR.MI), SMRE possiede tre unità aziendali: elettromobilità, macchinari per la produzione automatizzata e software telematico. La società vanta più di quindici anni di esperienza nello sviluppo di soluzioni per l'elettromobilità end-to-end per veicoli elettrici e ibridi che trovano impiego in motociclette, veicoli commerciali e camion. Tali soluzioni comprendono innovativi gruppi propulsori ad elevate prestazioni con motore elettrico, unità di comando del motore, scatola del cambio, batteria, sistema di gestione della batteria, caricatori, unità di controllo del veicolo (vehicle control unit, VCU) e software per veicoli elettrici.
Alla luce del proposito di elettrificazione dei trasporti perseguito dai governi e dai produttori di automobili, gli esperti del ramo prevedono una crescita del mercato globale dei veicoli elettrici da un milione di veicoli elettrici nel 2018 a circa 20 milioni di veicoli elettrici all'anno nel 2030, con un tesso medio di crescita annua del pari al 30,6% dal 2015 al 2030.
“L'acquisizione di SMRE costituisce un ulteriore passo avanti verso la concretizzazione della nostra strategia di crescita sostenibile mediante l'accesso a un altro mercato in rapida crescita e sinergico sotto il profilo tecnologico e la diversificazione delle nostre attività addentrandoci in nuovi segmenti al di fuori di quello dell'energia solare" ha affermato Guy Sella, Amministratore delegato, Presidente del Consiglio di amministrazione e fondatore di SolarEdge. “Le innovative tecnologie sviluppate da SMRE e il suo personale esperto e altamente competente dotano SolarEdge di un accesso preferenziale al mercato ad elevata crescita dell'elettromobilità. Riteniamo che l'abbinamento tra la vasta esperienza e le tecnologie per l'intero gruppo propulsore di SMRE e le innovative tecnologie per l'alimentazione e le batterie, la comprovata eccellenza operativa e la portata globale di SolarEdge, ci permetterà di affermarci quale leader del settore in questo importante mercato.”
“SMRE ha sviluppato un team robusto che ha messo a punto dei prodotti rispondenti alle esigenze attuali e future del mercato dell'elettromobilità” ha dichiarato Samuele Mazzini, Amministratore delegato, Presidente del Consiglio di amministrazione e fondatore di SMRE. “Le competenze di SMRE abbinate ai successi commerciali, alle capacità di ricerca e sviluppo e alle innovative soluzioni per l'elettronica di potenza di SolarEdge, agevoleranno la nostra transizione verso il settore globale dell'elettromobilità.”
La transazione d'acquisizione iniziale prevede l'acquisto dal fondatore e da altri due azionisti di una quota di approssimativamente il 51% delle azioni in circolazione di SMRE ai sensi di un contratto di acquisto di azioni standard, con un investimento complessivo di circa 77 milioni di dollari, ove il 50% di detto importo verrà corrisposto in contanti, mentre il restante 50% verrà corrisposto in azioni ordinarie di SolarEdge. La transazione dovrebbe essere perfezionata nel corso delle prossime settimane e sarà seguita da un'offerta d'appalto obbligatoria, in cui SolarEdge intende offrirsi di acquistare, nell'ambito di una transazione interamente in contanti, previ i controlli e il rilascio delle autorizzazioni necessarie da parte degli enti normativi competenti, le restanti azioni ordinarie in circolazione di SMRE che sono attualmente quotate presso la borsa AIM Italia, perché SMRE divenga una consociata interamente controllata da SolarEdge.
La suddetta transazione d'acquisizione iniziale dovrebbe ridurre il saldo di cassa di SolarEdge nella misura di approssimativamente 39 milioni di dollari, il che sarà rispecchiato nel flusso di cassa del primo trimestre e comporterà l'emissione di approssimativamente 1,1 milioni di azioni ordinarie di SolarEdge. Sotto il profilo finanziario, si stima che il contributo apportato da SMRE alle entrate di SolarEdge nel primo trimestre sarà minimo e si prevede che l'effetto esercitato sul rendimento per azione GAAP sarà compreso tra $0,01 e $0,03 in conseguenza dell'emissione di ulteriori azioni e dei risultati d'esercizio di SMRE.
Ulteriori informazioni sull'acquisizione in oggetto verranno rilasciate in occasione della teleconferenza per la comunicazione degli utili registrati nel quarto trimestre del 2018.
Informazioni su SolarEdge
SolarEdge è una prestigiosa società di portata globale impegnata nell'offerta di tecnologie per l'energia intelligente. Attingendo a capacità ingegneristiche di prim'ordine e attribuendo un'importanza prioritaria all'innovazione, SolarEdge crea soluzioni per l'energia intelligente che alimentano la vita delle persone e promuovono il progresso futuro. SolarEdge ha sviluppato una soluzione intelligente per invertitori che ha cambiato il modo in cui l'energia elettrica viene generata e gestita negli impianti fotovoltaici (photovoltaic, PV). L'invertitore ottimizzato per la CC di SolarEdge è inteso a massimizzare la generazione di energia elettrica riducendo al tempo stesso i costi dell'energia prodotta dall'impianto fotovoltaico. Continuando ad avanzare l'energia intelligente, SolarEdge opera in un'ampia gamma di segmenti del settore energetico per mezzo delle sue soluzioni per impianti fotovoltaici, immagazzinamento, ricarica di veicoli elettrici, batterie, alimentazione non interrompibile (uninterruptible power supply, UPS) e servizi per reti elettriche. SolarEdge è online all'indirizzo solaredge.com
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005155/it/
