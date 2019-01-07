No More Power gap: myFC Shows its Smartphone Integration Offering LAMINA MAX at CES in Las Vegas

|By PR Newswire
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- myFC's smartphone integration offering LAMINA MAX™ will be showcased at the world's largest consumer technology conference, CES Las Vegas. The objective is deep integration of fuel cells in smartphones, providing smartphone manufacturers with a sought-after competitive edge and consumers with power gap relief.
myFC has intensified its efforts within fuel cell integration into smartphones as part of its long-term strategy. The LAMINA MAX platform is intended as the reference platform for all possible variants of future integration of fuel cells and batteries for the smartphone ecosystem. The offering is one of myFC's three focus areas, together with fuel cell charger JAQ Hybrid and automotive range extender LAMINA REX.
"myFC was founded to reduce dependency on batteries. The company's commitment remains to provide a realistic complement to lithium ion batteries – one that is more accessible, more sustainable, and with higher energy relative to weight," says Sebastian Weber, Chief Technology Integration Officer at myFC.
Deep integration of fuel cells in smart phones in order to offload batteries solves two major challenges:
- Smartphone manufacturers (OEMs) were during 2018 forced to provide users with a deteriorating experience, with their new flagship models offering less battery time than their predecessors, in some cases by more than an hour[1]. Batteries simply are not improving at the speed the users need them to. Even with breakthroughs in faster charging, users remain tethered to the wall. Uninterrupted power on-the-go would provide a sought-after differentiation possibility for OEMs.
- Consumers expect more from (and are increasingly dependent) on their smartphones, but the power gap only continues to grow – as mentioned above by more than an hour in some new models. Most users can identify with the fear of not being able to complete a mobile payment in the store, check in at the airport gate or simply reach your destination before the map application eats through your battery and you are stuck without navigation options.
In October, myFC announced it had conducted a fully functional integration when an integrated myFC fuel cell was used to generate power on-the-go in a commercially available smartphone. The company also announced it had a patent pending that ensures the fuel cell cannot be compromised by counterfeit cards. The technology has since been developed further, and an updated reference design will be showcased at CES.
"Over the past months, we have continued our high-paced development. We have integrated a fuel cell, dedicatedly developed for mobile requirements, into our reference design. It has been specifically developed towards the slim fit required, pushing our already extremely thin fuel cell to less than 0.8 mm thickness. The patented myFC technology and know-how has been designed to serve the logic of smartphone integration. We have also adopted the fuel for our power card dedicated to LAMINA MAX, optimizing the mobile on-the-go user experience for high energy transfer making use of the high specific energy in our fuel, giving the customer a full working day mobile activity extension," says Weber.
LAMINA MAX, JAQ Hybrid, and a LAMINA REX demo will all be showcased at CES 2019. CES has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years.
Meet myFC at CES:
Showstoppers
Wynn Hotel
January 8, 18-22
North Hall, Booth 6438
Las Vegas Convention Center
This information is information that myFC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:50 CET on 7 January 2018.
[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2018/11/01/its-not-your-imagination-phone-battery-life-is-getting-worse/
