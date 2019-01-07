Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: CES 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for CES 2019, the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, which takes place from January 8-11 in in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AccuWeather

More than 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Established in 1962 by Founder, President and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers -- considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology," the nation's most respected source on the business of meteorology having been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times, and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history in Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs -- AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.

Audio-Technica

Booth #20860

G+D Mobile Security, Inc.

G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. We are the eSIM market leader globally with our state-of-the-art platforms managing more than 40 million eSIMs today. G+D invented the SIM card 30 years ago, and with it, we are revolutionizing today's IoT security framework with our SIM-Enabled Secure Cloud Connect IoT solutions. As we move into the 5G era, G+D is positioned to power beyond the SIM where our expertise in secure connectivity will drive the hyper-connected 5G ecosystem.

G+D Mobile Security is a global technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,700 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 812 m in the 2017 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and insurance companies and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction.

MobileHelp

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at MobileHelp.com.

MultiTech

Booth #2314 - Tech East, Westgate

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. MultiTech has consistently connected customers and we've been doing so for more than 40 years. We're continuing our legacy of consistently connecting customers with the world's first commercially deployable LoRa-based suite of communications devices. MultiTech works with customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, analog, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and GPS Machine to Machine communication capabilities for their Internet of Things applications. For more information please visit multitech.com.

Nextbase Dash Cams

Booth #7238 – LVCC North Hall (Vehicle Technology Station)

Nextbase pioneered the Dash Cam sector in 2014 and are now the world's leading Dash Cam brand. Nextbase Dash Cams have received critical acclaim, winning rave reviews and over 50 product awards, including being rated the number one Dash Cam brand by highly respected and independent consumer affairs title Which?. Nextbase is also Europe's largest manufacturer of Dash Cams owning a vast market share by volume, according to data acquired by independent retail analysts GfK.

At CES 2019 Nextbase will launching their long awaited 'next gen' Series 2 range. The revolutionary range features multiple 'world first' features, including Emergency SOS, AutoSync, and Amazon Alexa Auto Built-In, further cementing Nextbase's status as the world's leading Dash Cam brand.

Nextbase plans to replicate the European market leading success in the US as Dash Cams look to become one of the fastest growing consumer technology categories in years to come, as according to Orbis Research predictions, the value of the global Dash Cam market is expected to reach $5.36 billion by 2023, with an emphasis on the US as a major propeller due to potential government mandated regulations and motorist's demand for safety solutions.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Booth #44022

Omron Healthcare, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

Parks Associates

Sands, Halls A-D – Booth #42953

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting firm specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Our expertise includes new media, digital ent., home networks, OTT, digital health, mobile apps, CE, energy mgmt., and home systems & controls.

Peraso Technologies

Westgate Hotel, Central Tower, Suite 910

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the development of 60 GHz wireless chip sets compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad specification. Peraso provides the highest performance silicon in the 802.11ad market, with leadership positions in fixed wireless broadband, WiFi networking and 4K wireless video.

PowerSphyr

Booth #2107 Westgate

Founded in April 2016, PowerSphyr delivers a full range of universal wireless charging solutions. They deliver solutions that support power ranging from 500 watts down to low milliwatts. The solutions provide backward compatibility for existing wireless charge enabled smart devices (ex. Apple 8 and X; Samsung 8 and 9), as well as supporting next generation magnetic resonant (MR) charging which delivers faster charging, spatial freedom, and simultaneous charging of multiple devices with a range of power requirements.

The team PowerSphyr has assembled has been developing cutting edge wireless charging solutions for more than 10 years. The PowerSphyr architectural platform provides cross-compatibility with the 3 primary standards for wireless charging: Magnetic Resonant; Magnetic Induction (or Qi); and RF Harvesting (trickle charging).

SkuBot

Syndiant

LVCC South Hall 1 #22045

Syndiant develops high definition light modulating panels and optical engines for near-eye and embedded projection displays. Syndiant's patented all-digital LCOS technology brings high definition performance to the world's smallest personal display devices. The company has offices in Dallas, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.

Tivic Health

EUREKA PARK, BOOTH #53355

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (Tivic Health™) is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Tivic Health's first product, ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief, targets sinus pain associated with allergic rhinitis. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry. The team is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products, empowering people to improve their health and quality of life.

Tosech LLC

Booth #51873

Smartē is a division of TOSECH, LLC., a dynamic company powered by a team determined to re-imagine the ordinary through insights, innovation, creativity and product narrative to deliver savvy home and life upgrades in a variety of mundane consumer segments.

Xentris Wireless

Booth #36011

Xentris Wireless is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies – including wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents. With nearly 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless continues to provide exceptional product, sales, logistics and marketing solutions to the ever-changing wireless industry with proven success and continued commitment.

