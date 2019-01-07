Global Web Content Filtering Market Report, 2016-2018 & 2024

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 05:45 AM EST
The "Web Content Filtering - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web Content Filtering in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Digital Arts Inc. (Japan)
- Forcepoint LLC (USA)
- Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
- Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
- McAfee, LLC (USA)
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sophos Ltd. (UK)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- TitanHQ (Ireland)
- Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)
- Zscaler, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges
Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online Security Issues
Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market
Market Outlook
Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid Surging Cyberattacks
Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction
Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever
Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry
Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content Filtering Products
Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and Categorization
Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift
Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose
Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing Bandwidth Usage
Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks
Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues
Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management (UTM)
XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool
Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance
Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails
Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution
Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering
VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity
Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives Demand for Cloud Solutions
Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations
Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges
Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead
3. KEY MARKET DRIVERS
Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market Opportunities
Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web Content Filtering
Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web Filtering
Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware
APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Web Content Filtering
Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions
Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions
Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in Response to Evolving Needs
Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor
Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond Organizational Networks
Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content Filtering Solutions
Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity
Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid Adoption
Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns
Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment
Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Web Filtering Solutions
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Web Content Filtering - Definition
Modern Security Threats to IT Infrastructure
Phishing
Spear Phishing
Spyware
Pharming
Viruses & Worms
SPAM and SPIM
Trojan Horses
Attacks on Infrastructure
Business Information Leakage
Bots
Media for Web Attacks
Email
Instant messaging
Peer-to-Peer Networks
Drive-by Downloads
Social Networking
Mobile Devices
Web Access Control Implementation - A Peek into Salient Elements
Key Technique in Web Content Filtering
IP Filtering
URL Filtering
Keyword Filtering
File Type Filtering
Content Filtering on Mobile Devices
File-Sharing and Shadow IT
Preventative Security
Improved Productivity
Legal Concerns
Management of Mobile Expense
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Review of the Competitive Landscape
Web Content Filtration in the Educational System - Different Web Mining Techniques
DansGuardian
Kinder Gate Parental Control
K9
OpenDNS
SquidGuard/Squid
Securly
Netbox Blue
5.1 Focus on Select Players
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Overview
Rising Cyber Security Issues in the US
Identity Theft: A Growing Menace in the US
Internet Filtering Laws in the US
US Federal Level Internet Filtering Laws
State-Level Legislation on Internet Controls
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Information Security Market - A Primer
Secure Content Threat Management Gains Focus
Favorable Regulatory Environment Drives Demand
Domestic Players Lead Japanese Web Content Filtering Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Strong Uptake in the SME Sector to Fuel European Email Security Growth
Regulatory Environment
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Overview of the Information Security Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Cyber Security Market - An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Significant Growth on Cards for Web Content Filtering Solutions
Rising Investments in Web Filtering
Public Sector - A Major End-User of Web Content Filtering Solutions
Increasing Focus on Better Value Proposition for Investments in Web Content Filtering Solutions
Despite Weak Regulations, Web Filtering Gains Relevance
Global Players Expand Reach, Stir Up Competition
A Note on Leading Vendors
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Regulatory Overview
Domestic Players Rule the Roost
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Factors Driving Growth
Issues & Challenges
Growing Demand for Security Software Solutions
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Information Security Solutions Market in Select Countries
South Korea
Taiwan
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Information Security Market Shows Steady Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Security Software Market in Gulf States on the Rise
Demand for Security Software Gains Traction in South Africa
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (18)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle-East (3)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tmq54f/global_web?w=5
