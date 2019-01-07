MEDIA ALERT: Belkin International Returns To CES For First Time Since Merger With Foxconn Interconnect Technology

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 06:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin International brands – Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn – for the first time since merging with Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), today announces its 2019 portfolio of connected things (Belkin) and connected home (Linksys, Wemo and Phyn) products at CES 2019. New connected things products include audio, USB-C, mobile power, and new cables and new connected home products include enhanced WiFi security features, HomeKit compatibility and Alexa integration across connected home products.
Connected Things
BELKIN
Audio
- ROCKSTAR™ Headphones with Lightning Connector
- Engineered to enhance durability – prevents cable strain, breaking and straining; MFi certified
- Designed for comfort and quality performance, silicon ear tips provide enhanced fit and seal for noise isolation; sweat and water resistant
- Available Summer 2019, Belkin.com
- ROCKSTAR Headphones with USB-C Connector coming later this year
Charging Cables
- BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-A to Lightning, USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning Cables made with DuraTek™
- Re-engineered design to maximize cable durability and strength; newly included leather strap to organize cable and prevent tangles
- Available in 4ft, 6ft and 10ft lengths offers the perfect cable length for any use case
- New speckled design available in black and white
- MSRP $24.99 - $34.99
- Available Spring 2019, Belkin.com and retailers worldwide
Fast-Charging Chargers and Power Bank
- BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C Car Charger + Cable and USB-C Home Charger + Cable
- QuickCharge 4+ technology enables faster charging up to 50% in 15 minutes
- Compatible with all QuickCharge and Power Delivery devices up to 27W; 4ft. USB-C cable included
- MSRP $39.99 - $44.99
- Available Spring 2019, Belkin.com
- BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank USB-C 20K with USB-C Cable
- Power Delivery 2.0 30W enables fast-charging of 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)
- The high-capacity power bank supports most USB-C devices including Apple MacBook and Nintendo Switch
- Charge an additional device with the 12W USB-A port
- MSRP $129.99
- Available Spring 2019, Belkin.com
Connected Home
LINKSYS
Mesh WiFi Router
Mesh WiFi is an enhanced version of WiFi, delivering faster speeds, more coverage and more reliable connections – the more radios a router or mesh solution has, the more ways to deliver better, faster and more dependable WiFi. For more information on mesh networking, please see this recent study: https://www.linksys.com/us/r/resource-center/idc-consumer-infobrief/
- MAX STREAM AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router
- Tri-Band WiFi and MU-MIMO technology delivers blistering combined WiFi speeds up to 2.2Gbps, essential for simultaneous streaming of movies, online gaming, video chatting and using smart home devices
- Built-in Mesh WiFi lets the router's coverage grow as your needs do; simply add and connect a Velop Mesh WiFi Node anywhere in your home for additional, ubiquitous WiFi
- Easy setup through the Linksys App
- Automatic software and security updates keeps your network ahead of the game
- MSRP: $199.99
- Available on Linksys.com, Bestbuy.com, Amazon.com
Parental Controls and Network Security
- Linksys Shield
- Premium subscription software service for Velop Tri-Band users to block unwanted content/category and provide an additional layer of digital protection for your connected devices and
- family
- Content filtering flags sites that contain adult, violent or unwanted content and allows you to choose which types of sites your kids can visit
- Advanced browsing protection by checking the sites you visit against a database of millions of known threats, can help prevent you and your family from unsuspectingly visiting malicious sites
- Parental Control Subscription is $4.99 per month or one year for $49.99 and will be available February 2019
- Network Security Subscription is $1.99 per month or one year for $19.99 and will available later in 2019
WEMO
- New Wemo Light Switches for 2019
- Native HomeKit compatibility; leverages Apple's software authentication for HomeKit compatibility without the use of other hardware. Joins Wemo Mini Smart Plug and Wemo Dimmer for full HomeKit compatibility across Wemo's leading family of devices
- Updated design, single-pole and 3-way options
- Control your home lighting from the wall, your phone or by using your voice via Siri
- MSRP of $39.99 (single-pole) and $49.99 (3-way)
- Available Spring/Summer 2019 on Wemo.com
PHYN
- Phyn Plus Smart Water Assistant + Shutoff
- Connected smart water monitoring device that detects leaks anywhere in a home and can automatically shut off the main water supply to prevent costly damage
- Monitors water use, giving homeowners insight into how much water their homes and water using fixtures are consuming so they can conserve and save
- Alexa integration; homeowners can now ask Alexa to provide updates on their water usage and turn on and off their water through Phyn Plus' shutoff valve
- Phyn Dashboard for professional remote water monitoring and management across multiple properties
- Expanded availability – across Europe
HI-RES IMAGERY
Belkin: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cmxm2r091ljn401/AAA3uS5ps4Qa-zS02l0LzM_-a?dl=0
Linksys: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/y41m29wckh74sfx/AADzc1wYa-Ozt4e_B9I9tUvua?dl=0
Wemo: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ncefi2gpw3j0923/AAD26SzGHqLyqf5yAub9tF5za?dl=0
About Belkin International
In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.
© 2019 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-belkin-international-returns-to-ces-for-first-time-since-merger-with-foxconn-interconnect-technology-300773103.html
SOURCE Belkin International
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170