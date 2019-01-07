Nielsen Launches Enhanced Cross-Platform Campaign Measurement Across TV And Digital Ads

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 06:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen today announced the launch of its enhanced cross-platform campaign measurement of advertising inventory, delivering clients deep insights into de-duplicated audiences viewing ads across smartphones, tablets, computers and television. Through this enhancement to include mobile and over-the-top (OTT) audiences, Nielsen will provide media buyers and sellers with comprehensive, independent measurement across all platforms and help enable the market to monetize campaigns across TV and digital.
With this release, Nielsen will for the first time include mobile audiences—inclusive of YouTube—within its Total Ad Ratings reporting. Additionally, the measurement provider will expand its coverage to include OTT audiences from Digital Ad Ratings. Beyond providing a fuller understanding of campaign audiences, Total Ad Ratings will offer the ability to compare the performance of ads delivered through TV and digital using comparable metrics based on real people and real data.
Through Total Ad Ratings, Nielsen will provide measurement of viewers watching ads on television, smartphones, tablets or computer, as well as viewing across any combination of those platforms. Drawing from Nielsen's National Panel and its Digital Ad Ratings, the launch of Total Ad Ratings enhanced reporting offers the market's only independent person-level deduplicated audience measurement that helps marketers understand an advertising campaign's true reach. This comprehensive coverage and reporting of modern media consumption will allow marketers to further demonstrate their ability to connect viewers to brands across platforms and formats.
"Providing currency caliber cross-platform audience measurement is core to our mission, and we're excited to enhance our Total Ad Ratings product to do just that," said Amanda Tarpey, SVP of Product Leadership, Digital at Nielsen. "Whether consumers are streaming from their TV or their smartphones, Nielsen will be able to reflect their ad viewership and incrementality as part of its audience reporting—a major step that will benefit the industry from publishers and platforms to advertisers and agencies."
ABOUT NIELSEN
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.
CONTACT
Leslie Pitterson
[email protected]
917-562-0715
