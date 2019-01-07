HyperX Reveals Cloud Orbit Headsets with Audeze Planar Drivers and Waves 3D Nx Audio Technology at CES 2019

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today revealed Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets in cooperation with AudezeTM and Waves® Technology. The headsets are the first HyperX gaming headsets powered by Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers for accurate sound. Waves Nx® 3D audio technology brings an immersive cinematic audio experience to gaming. The Cloud Orbit S includes Waves Nx® head tracking technology to deliver a stable hyper-realistic 360-degree audio environment where the user’s head movements bring the room to life 1,000 times a second. HyperX gaming headsets paired with Audeze and Waves technology bring audio quality to the next level with audio technology previously found only in audiophile headsets.

“HyperX is pleased to expand our gaming headset lineup by partnering with Audeze to develop our first wired headset using Planar Magnetic technology,” said Mark Leathem, general manager, HyperX. “Working with Audeze and Wave NX technology, we continue to provide new and innovative audio products for the gamer community to use and enjoy.”

Cloud Orbit headsets are based on the ground-breaking Audeze Mobius Platform that features 100mm planar magnetic driver technology for clear and realistic spatial audio. Audeze planar magnetic designs utilize extremely thin-film speakers and powerful custom magnets, allowing you to accurately hear where your opponent is located. Feel completely immersed in the field of play with high resolution audio clarity and wide sound stage.

“There is really no medium that can benefit more from our product than gaming, so we’re partnering with HyperX to bring our award-winning sound to the wider audience of gamers. We want to change the way people experience games and give them an edge in head-to-head play,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, founder and CEO of Audeze.

Waves Nx Technology precisely tracks your slightest head movements and intelligently creates an acoustic environment that you can move through, with pinpoint accuracy and perception. Users feel they are immersed into virtual reality audio environments of games, movies, and music. Similar to how you slightly shift your head to recognize where sounds come from, in games you make the same tiny movements to locate positions of opponents, threats, or teammates on small or large screens.

The Cloud Orbit and Orbit S features include advanced audio customization and personalized 3D audio settings including 3D audio calibration to individual user measurements, customizable room ambience1 and pre-set EQ profiles. A detachable noise cancellation mic with pop filter is included for chat and voice applications and can easily be unplugged for music-only purposes. Three detachable cable options are included to use with PC, Console, and Mobile devices.

1 Requires Audeze HQ Software

Cloud Orbit & Cloud Orbit S Marketing Specifications

Headphone

Driver: Planar transducer, 100 mm

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 10Hz–50,000Hz

Sound pressure level: 120 dB

T.H.D.: < 0.1% (1 kHz, 1 mW)

Weight: 350g

Cable length:

3.5mm (4-pole): 1.2m

USB Type C to Type A: 3m

USB Type C to Type C: 1.2m

Boom Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Microphone type: Noise-cancelling

Battery life*

10 hours

*Tested at 50% headphone volume

Availability

HyperX Orbit and Orbit S are initially available in the U.S. for $299.99 and $329.99 MSRP respectively and both are backed by one-year warranties. Additional country or region shipping information can be found on www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 5 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

About Audeze

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze's commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of our leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone brand. At the foundation of Audeze’s award-winning audiophile sound is our cutting edge planar magnetic technology that creates an accurate, distortion free, immersive sound. With materials originally designed for NASA, Audeze’s drivers are the most powerful and effective transducers in the world.

