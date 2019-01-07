CES 2019: New HyperX Lineup Takes Gaming Performance and Comfort to New Levels

|By Business Wire
|January 7, 2019 06:15 AM EST
HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its award-winning lineup across product lines with the HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone, HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB modules, and new HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headsets featuring AudezeTM and Waves® Technology. HyperX also unveiled the HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB gaming mouse and HyperX Cloud Alpha purple edition headset.
“There’s nothing like CES to put a spotlight on the HyperX commitment to delivering high-performance gaming products for all levels of gamers,” said Mark Leathem, vice president, HyperX. “Whether immersing yourself in a game of Battle Royale, battling friends while playing online basketball, or throwing down from your couch in a fighting game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, the new high-performance HyperX products further enhance your gameplay experience.”
The latest HyperX line of products add new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to enhance gameplay for gamers at all levels.
- HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone: The HyperX Quadcast is a standalone microphone designed to meet the exacting demands of PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac professional or aspiring streamers. The QuadCast features an anti-vibration shock mount, an easily-accessible gain control adjustment, four selectable polar patterns, and tap-to-mute functionality with convenient LED lighting to indicate broadcast status. With crystal clear voice capturing, Quadcast connects streamers to their viewers like never before.
- HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Module: The HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB is now available in 16GB modules in speeds of 3000MHz and 3200MHz as individual modules and kits of 2 and 4 up to 64GB. Predator DDR4 RGB features synchronized RGB lighting with HyperX Infrared Sync technology, allowing multiple modules to sync LED lighting and produce an exceptional color and pattern display. Powered directly from the motherboard, this patented technology provides an enhanced visual experience of RGB memory for gaming, overclocking PCs and DIY system builds.
- HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headset: The Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets are the first HyperX gaming headsets powered by Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers for accurate sound. Waves Nx® 3D audio technology brings an immersive cinematic audio experience to gaming. The Cloud Orbit S includes Waves Nx® head tracking technology to deliver a stable hyper-realistic 360-degree audio environment where the user’s head movements bring the room to life 1,000 times a second. HyperX gaming headsets paired with Audeze and Waves technology bring audio quality to the next level with audio technology previously found only in audiophile headsets.
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse: The HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB mouse is designed for gamers who need additional buttons for key binding or to execute a variety of commands. HyperX Pulsefire Raid features 11 programmable buttons and is designed with a Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy and speed with settings up to 16,000 DPI. Customizable native DPI settings allow gamers to monitor settings with an LED indicator. In addition, the mouse includes Omron switches with 20M click reliability. Pulsefire Raid is designed for accurate, fluid and responsive tracking, without acceleration. Using HyperX NGenuity software, gamers can assign personalized macro functions to the 11 programmable keys and store them in a macro library.
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition: The Cloud Alpha Purple Edition features HyperX dual chamber technology to deliver accurate game sound with incredible range and tone. With 50mm drivers, the dual chambers tune and separate the bass from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes gaming, music and movies immersive. Cloud Alpha is designed to deliver the ultimate comfort for hours of extended gameplay with premium HyperX signature memory foam, an expanded headband featuring softer, more pliable leatherette, and a durable, lightweight aluminum frame design. The headset features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute microphone right on the cable with multi-platform compatibility.
- Expanded HyperX Cloud MIX Availability: Originally released in the U.S., the HyperX Cloud MIX is now available globally. The Cloud MIX features HyperX Dual Chamber Technology and 40mm drivers for vivid and accurate sound, and is designed for gamers wanting a wired connection for console and PC gaming and a Bluetooth option for on-the-go entertainment. Cloud Mix is Hi-Res Audio certified and meets Hi-Res sound requirements up to 40,000KHz. Cloud MIX features a detachable braided cable and is compatible in wired mode with platforms with 3.5mm ports and compatibility in wireless mode with Bluetooth-ready media devices for up to 20 hours of use. When unplugged and paired with a Bluetooth phone or device, the Cloud MIX is a lifestyle-ready headset.
The new HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at CES during CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital Experience and in the HyperX demo suite at the Venetian Hotel (Tower Suite #30-236), Jan. 7-10.
Availability
The new products will be available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:
- HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone – Available beginning in March at $139.99 MSRP
- HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Modules – Available beginning in January starting at $167 MSRP
- HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headset – Available beginning Q2 at $299.99 and $329.99 MSRP respectively
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse – Available beginning Q2 at $59.99 MSRP
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition – Available beginning Q2 at $99.99 MSRP
- HyperX Cloud MIX Gaming Headset with Bluetooth Technology – Now available globally at $199.99 MSRP
HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone Specifications
Microphone
Power consumption: 5V 125mA
Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers
Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional
Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz
Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
Cable length: 3m
Weight:
• Microphone: 254g
• Shock mount and stand: 364g
• Total with USB cable: 710g
Headphone Output
Impedance: 32 Ω
Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz
Maximum power output: 7mW
THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS)
SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)
HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Module Specifications
|Part Number
|Frequency
|Timings
|Voltage
|Capacity
|MSRP
|HX430C15PB3A/16
|3000MHz
|15-17-17
|1.35V
|16GB
|$167
|HX430C15PB3AK2/32
|3000MHz
|15-17-17
|1.35V
|32GB (Kit of 2)
|$334
|HX430C15PB3AK4/64
|3000MHz
|15-17-17
|1.35V
|64GB (Kit of 4)
|$667
|HX432C16PB3A/16
|3200MHz
|16-18-18
|1.35V
|16GB
|$170
|HX432C16PB3AK2/32
|3200MHz
|16-18-18
|1.35V
|32GB (Kit of 2)
|$339
|HX432C16PB3AK2/64
|3200MHz
|16-18-18
|1.35V
|64GB (Kit of 4)
|$677
Capacities
Singles: 16GB, Kits of 2: 32GB, Kits of 4: 64GB
Frequencies: 3000MHz, 3200MHz
Operating Temperatures: 0oC to 70oC
Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 5 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx
Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005167/en/
