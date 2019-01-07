Cedar Gate Technologies Announces Strategic Investment from Ascension Ventures

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 06:17 AM EST
GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies a leading value-based care performance management and operating company, today announced it has accepted a strategic minority investment in the company from Ascension Ventures.
Ascension Ventures is a healthcare-dedicated venture firm with more than $800 million in capital under management. Ascension Ventures counts 13 large health systems comprising nearly 500 hospitals as limited partners across its four investment funds, including Ascension, the nation's largest nonprofit health system.
"We are very pleased to add Ascension Ventures as a strategic investment partner," said David B. Snow Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies. "Their investment validates the momentum we're experiencing in the marketplace as payers, providers and self-insured employers turn to our ISAAC™ performance management and Axia™ bundled payment administration systems to meet the requirements of value-based contracts and programs."
"Ascension Ventures is excited to add Cedar Gate Technologies to our investment portfolio," said Victor J. Kats, Managing Director and leader of the Healthcare Technology Practice at Ascension Ventures. "They have become a leader in value-based care performance management and bundled payment programs, with proprietary technologies and advisory services that have created a sustainable competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our intent is to help our limited partners and the broader market leverage that advantage to improve clinical quality, optimize operations and improve patient experience."
John D. Kos, Principal of GTCR and a Cedar Gate board member, remarked: "We look forward to working with Victor Kats and Ascension Ventures to advance Cedar Gate's leading position in the value-based care marketplace and enable providers, payers and self-insured employers to transition to value-based reimbursement through the use of superior performance management and operating systems."
Victor Kats will represent Ascension Ventures as a member of the board of directors of Cedar Gate Technologies. Other members of the board include: Chairman David B. Snow Jr., David Levy, M.D., CEO of EHE and past head of Price Waterhouse Coopers' Global Healthcare practice, Leslie Norwalk, Esq., Strategic Counsel to Epstein Becker Green, P.C. and past Acting Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Lee Sacks, M.D., past Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Advocate Aurora Health and representatives from private equity firm GTCR.
About Cedar Gate Technologies
Cedar Gate Technologies (www.cedargate.com) is a value-based care performance management analytic and operating company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a market leading Chicago based private equity firm, and Ascension Ventures, a healthcare-dedicated venture and growth equity firm.
Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic and operating systems that enable users to meet and exceed the performance thresholds of risk-based contracts and programs. It is the leading provider of prospective bundled payment programs, with more than 20 years of experience creating, implementing and administrating programs for high-frequency, high-cost episodes of care. Cedar Gate serves more than 1,000 healthcare providers and payers operating value-based alternative payment programs and clinical Centers of Excellence.
About GTCR
Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.
About Ascension Ventures
Ascension Ventures (www.ascensionventures.org) is a strategic healthcare venture firm with four funds and more than $800 million in capital under management. The firm was launched in 2001 by Ascension, the nation's largest Catholic and non-profit health system, and today invests on behalf of thirteen of the nation's leading community health systems. These health system limited partners collectively operate 474 hospitals, have 578,000 employees and generate $88 billion in annual revenue. AV collaborates with these partners to identify, invest in, and support strategically aligned private companies that are transforming the healthcare industry and enhancing the experience for patients, their families and caregivers.
Contact:
Jack A. Smith
Cedar Gate Technologies
(203) 930-5504
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-gate-technologies-announces-strategic-investment-from-ascension-ventures-300773316.html
SOURCE Cedar Gate Technologies
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170