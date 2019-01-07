Kroger and Microsoft Partner to Redefine the Customer Experience and Introduce Digital Solutions for the Retail Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 06:30 AM EST
CINCINNATI and REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) today announced a collaboration to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer's preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS). Through this innovative partnership, Kroger will pilot a connected store experience and together with Microsoft, jointly market a commercial RaaS product to the industry.
"Kroger is building a seamless ecosystem driven by data and technology to provide our customers with personalized food inspiration. We are identifying partners through Restock Kroger who will help us reinvent the customer experience and create new profit streams that will also accelerate our core business growth. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to redefine grocery retail," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.
"Our partnership brings together Kroger's world-class expertise in the grocery industry with the power of Azure and Azure AI," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. "Together, we will redefine the shopping experience for millions of customers at both Kroger and other retailers around the world, setting a new standard for innovation in the industry."
Connected Store Experience Pilot
The Kroger Technology team has developed a smart technology system, powered by Microsoft Azure and connected by IoT sensors, to transform two pilot stores located in Monroe, Ohio and Redmond, Washington, respectively, near each company's headquarters. The pilot stores will leverage RaaS, establishing a way to quickly add innovations to create new customer experiences, enable higher levels of personalization through insights and enhance store associate productivity.
Transformative customer experiences
By using Microsoft Azure to store and process the data generated in stores, near the smart shelves and on Kroger's app, the digital stores will introduce never-before-seen shopping experiences, including the latest generation of EDGE™ Shelf (Enhanced Display for Grocery Environment), a shelving system that uses digital displays, instead of traditional paper tags, to indicate everything from prices and promotions to nutritional and dietary information. Using Microsoft Azure AI, EDGE Shelf will connect with Kroger's Scan, Bag, Go®, creating a unique guided shopping experience for customers.
Greater employee insight and productivity
For store associates, a pick-to-light productivity solution can reduce the time it takes to fulfill curbside pickup orders by using visual cues to help them quickly find items. Additionally, solutions like Microsoft Azure-powered video analytics will help store associates identify and address out-of-stocks to ensure customers can locate products on their shopping list.
In addition to transforming the customer experience and enhancing productivity for store associates, the EDGE Shelf will enable Kroger to generate new revenue by selling digital advertising space to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands. Using video analytics, personalized offers and advertisements can be presented based on customer demographics.
The new pilot will guide expansion plans in 2019 and beyond.
Retail as a Service Commercial Product
The introduction of the commercial RaaS product, a Kroger solution powered by Microsoft Azure, offers a suite of capabilities to support KPIs and merchandising plans, collect customer insights, enhance employee productivity, improve out-of-stocks, better the customer experience, and allow for hyper personalization using proprietary technology including the EDGE Shelf.
The RaaS product is enablement software built by a retailer for retailers, supporting modern retail experiences and harmonizing customers' digital and physical shopping experiences. The rapid transformation platform enables a retailer to prioritize its most desired initiatives. Future commercial products include: Scan, Bag, Go; Virtual Store Manager; sensor network; and connectors to corporate systems like point-of-sale, and inventory management, tag and merchandising systems. Microsoft and Kroger will jointly bring the RaaS solution to market.
The first RaaS product offerings, EDGE Shelf, guided shopping, personalized ads and pick-to-light, will be available to view at the NRF 2019: Retail's Big Show in New York in the Microsoft booth (#3301). Mr. McMullen will deliver a keynote at the event, sharing details about the partnership and providing his outlook on the grocery retail industry, at 9:45 a.m. EST on January 13.
To view photography and video of RaaS and Kroger's connected store experience, visit here.
About The Kroger Co.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-and-microsoft-partner-to-redefine-the-customer-experience-and-introduce-digital-solutions-for-the-retail-industry-300773577.html
SOURCE The Kroger Co.
