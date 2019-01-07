Rob Perez Joins General Atlantic as Operating Partner to Bolster Life Sciences Practice

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 07:00 AM EST
General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, announced today that Rob Perez, former President and CEO of Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Based in the firm’s New York office, Mr. Perez will have a particular focus on the biopharma and life sciences sectors, using his expertise to identify new investment opportunities and support the growth of the firm’s existing investments. Mr. Perez will be a part of the General Atlantic’s Resources Group, providing strategic counsel to the firm’s investment teams and portfolio companies.
“Rob joins General Atlantic at a critical time, as we deepen our commitment to the life sciences sector,” said Bill Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic. “We’re seeing rapid advancements in life sciences technologies and applications that present attractive investment opportunities, and Rob’s industry experience and strategic counsel will be a huge asset to our global team and growing life sciences portfolio.”
“General Atlantic has always been an advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship, and I am thrilled to join such a well-respected growth investor,” said Mr. Perez. “I look forward to working closely with the investment team and portfolio of next generation life sciences companies, as we further build the firm’s life sciences practice at a transformative moment in the industry.”
“Rob joins us with an impressive track record of growing cutting-edge biopharma and life sciences companies,” added Dr. Michelle Dipp, Managing Director of General Atlantic. “His hands-on operating and executive experience will be instrumental as we identify new investment opportunities in the space and fuel the growth of our existing healthcare portfolio.”
Mr. Perez was previously the Managing Director of Vineyard Sound Advisors, LLC, an advisory practice focused on growth companies in the biopharma industry. Before serving in this role, he was President and CEO of Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. prior to its sale to Merck in 2015. He joined Cubist in 2003 as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and led the launch of Cubicin® (daptomycin for injection). Prior to joining Cubist, he served as Vice President of Biogen, Inc.’s CNS Business Unit.
Mr. Perez serves on the board of directors of public companies AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG), Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE), Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX), and Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN), as well as private companies Akili Interactive, ImmusanT, and Vir Biotechnology. He is also a member of the board of trustees of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. and the Founder and Chairman of Life Science Cares, Inc.
Mr. Perez earned a B.S. in Business from California State University, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Drawing from nearly 40 years of experience investing in over 300 global growth companies, General Atlantic partners with entrepreneurs and management teams who are building leading, high-growth businesses. The firm has approximately $28 billion assets under management as of June 30, 2018. General Atlantic focuses on investments across four sectors, including Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Technology, with support from the firm’s global team of experts.
About General Atlantic
General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 150 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005099/en/
