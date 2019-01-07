Canadian Solar Completes the Sale of 18 MWp Solar Power Projects in Chile

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 07:00 AM EST
GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced it has completed the sale of its 18 MWp portfolio of PMGD solar power projects in Chile to Sonnedix. The transaction was closed in December 2018 and the Company expects to recognize the majority of the revenue from the sale of the projects for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The projects, located in Maule and O'Higgins Regions, and developed under the country's Small Distributed Generation Means scheme "PMGD", are expected to commence construction imminently in January and reach commercial operation in the second quarter of 2019. Canadian Solar will supply 48,600 CS3U-MS KuMax Mono PERC 375W modules to the projects, and once completed, the plants will generate approximately 35,520 MWh of electricity per year.
"The sale of our PMGD portfolio in Chile is another demonstration of the continuing success of Canadian Solar's project development business in Latin America. These are our first solar projects in Chile and their successful development and sale underscore our ability and commitment to expanding our presence in the major solar markets in the region," said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar.
About Sonnedix
Sonnedix Power Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries, "Sonnedix") is an Independent Solar Power Producer (IPP) with a proven track record in delivering high performance cost competitive solar photovoltaic plants to the market. Sonnedix develops, builds, owns and operates solar power plants globally. For more information about Sonnedix, please visit www.sonnedix.com.
About Canadian Solar Inc.
Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 30 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.
Canadian Solar's Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2018. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-completes-the-sale-of-18-mwp-solar-power-projects-in-chile-300773663.html
SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.
