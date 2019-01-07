VRHealth Announces First Telehealth-VR Medical Platform For Consumers

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 07:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VRHealth, the healthcare technology company providing specialized virtual reality (VR) technology solutions and data analysis, today announced the launch of the first telehealth-VR medical platform that includes apps specifically designed for consumers to use at home. VRHealth is participating in AARP Innovation Labs. As part of the company's collaboration with AARP, VRHealth has a residency in AARP Innovation Lab and is integrating core features of its product into the "Health and Wellness" section of Alcove VR, a virtual reality experience that enables families to connect no matter their budget, time or mobility constraints.
In addition to being accessible in Alcove, VRHealth apps are available for download from the Oculus store where customers will also get access to full data analysis via the VRHealth web portal.
The new platform enables remote monitoring capabilities for physicians and family members acting as caregivers, so they can access vital healthcare data in real-time. Demos of VRHealth are available at the AARP booth at CES 2019 at the Sands Expo, Tech West, Level 2, Halls Booth# 42949.
VRHealth's new telehealth app allows patients to grant access to their healthcare data to key participants in the medical process so that necessary adjustments can be made based on critical medical insights. The platform offers a variety of apps for different use cases, including: brain health applications that aim to stimulate executive functions, memory span and cognitive skills, neck exercises, and pain management techniques. In addition, one of the apps contains a virtual therapist that utilizes AI technology to adapt the evidence based psychological protocols to the specific needs of the user and help reduce the physical and psychological effects of hot flashes. The apps are VR-based and include immersive, engaging activities in a 360-degree environment.
"Our telehealth platform is a crucial step in the healthcare process because it enables patients to engage in a healthcare routine in the comfort of their own home while providing access to their data directly to their doctors," VRHealth CEO Eran Orr says. "Any adjustments that need to be made to a patient healthcare regime can be adjusted based on the data in the platform."
VRHealth's solutions utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics. Utilizing sophisticated tracking tools, VRHealth provides data analysis, as the patient is engaged in the VR therapy, so that doctors and clinicians can personalize and customize healthcare solutions for their patients.
"AARP's presence at CES is about highlighting how technology can increase social connections and improve people's health, wealth and personal fulfillment," said Andy Miller, AARP's senior vice president of innovation and product development. "VR Health is exhibiting with us at CES since its VR platform helps foster crucial connections that seek to allow physicians, patients and their families to receive critical health information in real-time in order to provide the best possible care."
About VRHealth
VRHealth is a first-of-its-kind healthcare technology company that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized virtual reality (VR) technology solutions and data analysis. The VRHealth solution collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive testing, from pain management to psychological assessment. VRHealth is one of the first VR healthcare companies in the world that is ISO-certified and all its medical applications are FDA registered. VRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, VRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.
