CEVA Introduces WhisPro™, Neural Network-Based Speech Recognition Technology For Voice Assistants and IoT devices

|
|January 7, 2019 07:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today introduced WhisPro™, a Neural Network based speech recognition technology targeting the rapidly growing use of voice as a primary human interface for intelligent cloud-based services and edge devices.
Leveraging CEVA's vast expertize in low power voice and audio processing, WhisPro is an always-listening multi-trigger phrase technology allowing users of new smartphones, smart speakers, Bluetooth® earbuds and other voice-enabled devices to interact with cloud-based voice assistant services, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Baidu DuerOS and others. CEVA provides its customers with a trigger phrase customization service to enable voice control for a range of use cases and end markets, including automotive, smart home, and enterprise. CEVA will showcase WhisPro at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas.
WhisPro operates in tandem with CEVA's ClearVox front-end voice processing software technology and offers its customers a robust CEVA DSP-based hardware and software solution for speech recognition. This holistic integration of voice pre-processing and neural network algorithms delivers a high recognition rate of more than 95%, while consuming minimal computing resources and power. The technology shows resilience even in noisy environments in both near field and far field use-cases. WhisPro technology operates locally on the edge device, without the need for cloud back up, thereby maintaining user privacy and providing instantaneous response with minimal latency.
Erez Bar-Niv, Chief Technology Officer at CEVA, commented: "Voice has rapidly become the human interface of choice for the intelligent device revolution, yet is one of the most complex technologies to implement. In designing WhisPro, we have capitalized on our low power DSP cores and our in-house noise reduction and echo cancelation algorithms to provide our customers with a complete speech recognition technology that is cost-efficient, highly-accurate and noise-immune. It supports edge and cloud-based voice assistant services and also enables customers to implement their own proprietary trigger phrases to control their devices."
Based on speech AI technology and optimized specifically for edge devices, WhisPro's scalable Recurrent Neural Network technology is capable of recognizing multiple trigger phrases, simultaneously. The WhisPro SDKit provides customers with guidelines and tools to integrate and test the WhisPro technology in their system. WhisPro supports multiple pronunciations of keywords and multiple languages, per customer request, with English available now and Mandarin Chinese available shortly.
WhisPro is available for licensing today, exclusively for CEVA-TeakLite-4, CEVA-X2 and CEVA-BX DSP customers, and is compliant with the main tier-1 voice assistant services. For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-whispro/.
Experience WhisPro at CES
CEVA will be demonstrating the WhisPro technology in its private meeting suite at CES 2019, January 8-11, 2019. To schedule a meeting and experience WhisPro first-hand, email [email protected].
About CEVA, Inc.
CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M1) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceva-introduces-whispro-neural-network-based-speech-recognition-technology-for-voice-assistants-and-iot-devices-300772756.html
