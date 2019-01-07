BlackBerry Survey Finds Consumers Don’t Trust Connected Devices to Keep Data Safe and Secure

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Findings confirm consumers seek out products from companies with a reputation for data security and privacy, and are in favor of a "Seal" or "Stamp of Approval" to demonstrate which Internet-connected devices achieve a certain standard of security
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019 – BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced new survey findings on consumer attitudes and behaviors toward security, trust and privacy, particularly when it comes to purchasing and using smart, connected 'things' which includes cars, drones, health monitors, TVs, security cameras, smart speakers and more.
Conducted in the past 30 days, the survey commissioned by BlackBerry found that approximately 80% of respondents in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada do not trust their current Internet-connected devices to secure their data and privacy. Additionally, when asked about future purchases, respondents said they were more likely to choose a product or do business with a company that had a strong reputation for data security and privacy, and would support a "Seal" or "Stamp of Approval" to demonstrate which Internet-connected devices achieve a certain standard of security.
"This survey shows there is a real opportunity for companies to differentiate their products by providing a higher level of security and data privacy," said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry. "Similar to the rise in demand for organic food and sustainable goods, we believe that educated consumers – many who have been victims of cyberattacks and uninvited use of personal data – will help drive the private and public sectors to align on a safety and security standard."
Willingness to Pay for Security
More than half of the respondents (58%) said they would be willing to pay more for Internet-connected products such as Alexa-speakers, home security products, wearables, and more if they know their data and privacy is protected. When asked how much more, 10% of respondents were willing to pay up to 20% more, where the majority preferred 10% or less.
When it comes to connected cars, the majority also stated they would pay more to know their vehicle used the highest safety and security software. According to Kelley Blue Book, the estimated average transaction price for light vehicles in the United States was $35,742 in September 2018, which means the 23% of respondents that said they would pay up to five percent more for their car to use safe and secure software would spend an additional $1,700 at the dealership. Ten percent of respondents were willing to pay up to 20% (approximately $7,000).
Mixed Reaction to Voice Assistants in the Car
When asked which voice assistant they would trust the most in a car, Google (25%) was chosen the most, followed by Apple's Siri (19%), Amazon's Alexa (16%), Microsoft's Cortana (5%) and IBM's Watson (3%). That being said, 32 percent of respondents selected 'none of the above,' with most votes coming from people over the age of 54. Notably, only 20% of millennials chose 'none of the above.'
Security Practice and Knowledge Gap Remains
While consumers say they are concerned about security and use it to evaluate products before purchasing, the study also highlights there is a disconnect between these concerns and the current usage of certain technologies. For example, 23% of those surveyed said they do not restrict the data they allow their Internet-connected device to access through features or apps, and 17% admitted that they don't know how to restrict the data.
In addition, more than one-third (36%) of those surveyed admitted to not knowing what security certifications to look for when purchasing an Internet-connected device. This was even more profound for respondents from Canada and the United Kingdom, with 41% of respondents from each country admitting they did not know what security certifications to look for, compared to 32% of Americans.
Research Methodology
BlackBerry commissioned Atomik Research to run an online survey of 4,010 adults in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The fieldwork took place between December 11 and 12, 2018.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) enables the Enterprise of Things by providing the technology that allows endpoints to trust one another, communicate securely, and maintain privacy. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates globally. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.
Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
[email protected]
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-survey-finds-consumers-dont-trust-connected-devices-to-keep-data-safe-and-secure-300773305.html
SOURCE BlackBerry Limited
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170