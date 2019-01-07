Complete Technology Solutions, LLC Announces Partnership with Leading MSP Business Development Group, The 20

|By PR Newswire
January 7, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complete Technology Solutions, LLC, a technology consulting firm founded in 2001 and a member of the Muncie Innovation Connector and the Indiana Apartment Association, today announced a new partnership with the leading MSP Business Development Group, The 20.
Complete Technology Solutions has become an official Elite member of The 20, empowering the company to deliver a broader set of solutions for its customers looking to streamline their user experience. This alliance will empower Complete Technology Solutions to provide unparalleled, Nation-Wide onsite and remote IT support to its clients, specifically to their specialized vertical markets of multifamily housing, student housing, and hospitality.
"It gives me great pleasure to announce our new partnership with The 20," said Travis Street, CEO of Complete Technology Solutions. "The 20 is the most renowned MSP business development group in the industry. The ability for our clients to get the best solutions available, and the world-class service and support that The 20 delivers, is incredible. Complete Technology Solutions is proud of this new relationship and we look forward to continuing to help our clients thrive and improve our operations with The 20's proven model."
The 20's singular platform and infrastructure allows all MSPs to maintain their individuality while being able to effectively support clients throughout North America. MSPs with a small or medium on-site team can now provide services that were once offered only by larger MSPs without the same risks and investments.
"We are pleased to welcome Complete Technology Solutions to The 20," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "At The 20, we have perfected a single service delivery model with proven processes to help IT providers grow. We are excited to take Complete Technology Solutions to the next level."
To learn more about The 20 and membership requirements visit http://www.the20.com.
For more information about Complete Technology Solutions visit http://www.completetechnology.solution.
About Complete Technology Solutions
Complete Technology Solutions, now a a proud Elite member of The 20 MSP, has provided expert IT support since 2001, helping hundreds of businesses increase productivity and profitability by making IT a streamlined part of operations. Our mission is to deliver the latest technology consulting, services, maintenance and support as a highly cost-effective IT solution in order to maximize our clients' productivity and profitability. Not only does your productivity and profitability increase when your network is streamlined but Complete Technology Solutions is proud to offer a variety of critical services to ensure that your business runs at maximum efficiency. From managed IT services, to phones, security, and business continuity, we've got you covered. We Make IT Happen!
About The 20
The 20 (http://www.the20.com) is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leaders, and ultimate scalability.
