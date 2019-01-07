AxisCare Launches New Tech to Help Home Care Clients in Rural Areas and Facilities with Caregiver Mobile App 'Offline Mode'

|By PR Newswire
WACO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxisCare Home Care Software announced the release of the offline version of their Caregiver GPS Mobile App this week. AxisCare Mobile's offline mode will allow caregivers to clock in/out and document their daily activities when they are unable to access an internet connection. This is especially helpful for the tens of thousands of clients aging in their homes located in rural areas, outside cellular coverage areas or within facilities where mobile phones have difficulty connecting.
"We have been using the AxisCare app since the Beta version and have loved it" says Colin Castle, Director of Home Instead Clearwater. "It has simplified our time keeping and record keeping of client ADL's. The only issue we have had, and it is not an issue with the App or AxisCare, is the inconsistent mobile coverage in our area. Knowing that the app will now offer an offline mode is huge and I know our caregivers will love it. We can move a lot closer to 100% reporting through the app now with the offline mode."
"We are excited about this feature in particular because it will directly affect the care that's given." says Todd Allen, Axiscare's CEO. "Historically, caregivers in spotty cellular areas could easily be distracted with their phones as they tried to document their ADL notes, mileage, client signatures, etc. Now they can focus more attention on the client while also recording accurate visit documentation at the point of care, instead of waiting to document after they are back online."
Since the company launched their GPS caregiver mobile app, AxisCare Mobile, roughly 2.5 million visits have been documented and verified. AxisCare still offers telephony services as well, but is seeing a large number of agencies and caregivers transition to the app. "We expect the adoption rate of the mobile app to increase dramatically with Offline Mode," says Todd Allen. "We already work with many agencies billing to Medicaid with our scheduling platform and mobile app as a recommended EVV provider. This enhancement to AxisCare Mobile will help agencies and states even more with visit verification reporting." The app's Offline Mode will capture the main information needed as if the caregiver were online. The App simply alerts the caregiver that they do not have an internet connection and automatically begins Offline Mode so the caregiver can continue with visit verification and point of care notation.
About AxisCare Home Care Software
AxisCare's award-winning home care software is a back-office and point of care solution for non-medical agencies across all 50 states and 6 countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid and other 3rd-Party Billing integrations, the platform helps agencies from startup to enterprise stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition with built-in marketing and CRM tools. Recently given the industry's top award for ease of use, overall performance and customer service, their mission is to transform home operations, empowering agencies to give better care. For more information they can be reached at [email protected] or by visiting http://www.axiscare.com.
SOURCE AxisCare
