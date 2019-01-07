The Garmin® Drive navigators arrive with simplified, road trip-ready features for 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 07:02 AM EST
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a pivotal upgrade to the Garmin Drive™ product line with a new wave of portable navigation devices (PNDs) designed to simplify the driving experience for road trips and daily commutes alike. The revamped navigators include four easy-to-use models with 5.0, 5.5, or 6.95-inch display sizes. By focusing on features that matter most, Garmin Drive customers can benefit from high-resolution edge-to-edge displays, easy-to-follow maps with 3D buildings and terrain1, and valuable travel information to assist on road trips. The road trip-ready Garmin Drive lineup will incorporate the vast database of notable sites from leading media brand HISTORY® for the first time, a U.S. National Parks directory, and TripAdvisor® traveler ratings. The 2019 Garmin Drive series is being showcased in the Garmin booth (30342) at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005092/en/
Introducing the road trip-ready 2019 Garmin Drive™ navigators. (Photo: Business Wire)
“With the 2019 Drive series, customers have the ultimate road trip solution that leaves the guesswork at home thanks to features like HISTORY and the National Parks directory,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin worldwide vice president of consumer sales. “Now you can rely on the navigators to guide you inside National Parks or even point out noteworthy sites along a road trip to make your travels more interesting without any painstaking research ahead of time.”
In addition to the extensive database from HISTORY, the new Garmin Drive navigators offer a robust feature set of road trip-ready options that include a directory of U.S. National Parks to enhance navigation within America’s wealth of recreational venues by locating visitor centers, picnic areas, campgrounds, trailheads and more. Families or individuals alike can use the navigators to easily explore parks and avoid complications if cell phone service connectivity is limited within National Parks. TripAdvisor traveler ratings are also available to help drivers discover highly-rated places offering the most convenient lodging or favorite local diners, and the Foursquare® Places Database provides travelers with easy access to millions of new and popular points of interest.
The new navigators are complemented with intuitive menus that feature voice-activated navigation1 to help drivers keep their hands on the steering wheel, and built-in Wi-Fi® that allows select models1 to perform simple map and software updates without relying on a computer. Helpful driver alerts, like school zone warnings, can potentially increase situational awareness and encourage safer driving.
With Garmin Real Directions™, users can focus on the drive without the stress as the GPS easily guides them using recognizable landmarks, buildings and traffic lights. Thanks to the included receiver cable on most of the models, Garmin Traffic2 is available without the need of a smartphone. Additionally, all of the Garmin Drive models are equipped with map updates for either North America or the U.S. and Canada.
Furthermore, the Garmin DriveSmart 55 and 65 are compatible with the new Garmin Drive™ app. Once the app is downloaded, the navigators can wirelessly connect with the driver’s smartphone via Bluetooth® to help simplify the drive. Drivers will benefit from smart notifications3, live traffic3, live parking3 details, and photoLive traffic3 cameras that allow drivers to look up live photos from more than 10,000 traffic cameras to oversee traffic and weather conditions.
The new 2019 Garmin Drive lineup includes the Garmin Drive 52 with or without traffic, the Garmin DriveSmart 55 with traffic, and the Garmin DriveSmart 65 with traffic. The navigators are expected to be available this month with suggested retail prices ranging from $149.99-$269.99.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
1 Garmin DriveSmart 55 and 65 only.
2 Garmin Drive 52 without the traffic receiver cable bundle does not include Garmin Traffic.
3 To use this feature, you must download the Garmin Drive app to your compatible Bluetooth and GPS-enabled smartphone; see Garmin.com/driveapp for details.
About Garmin International, Inc.:
Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, and Garmin Drive, Garmin DriveSmart, Garmin Real Directions, Garmin Drive App, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. © HERE. All rights reserved. ©2019 TripAdvisor LLC. All rights reserved. The HISTORY and the “H” logo are registered trademarks of A&E Television Networks, LLC protected in the United States and other countries around the world. foursquare® and the foursquare® logos are registered trademarks of Foursquare Labs, Inc. All rights reserved. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005092/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170