Ryan Promotes Six Principals to Senior Leadership Team Across Five Practices

January 7, 2019 07:02 AM EST
Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today the promotion of six team members to the leadership role of Principal. The new Principals include:
- Robyn Bowen, Property Tax Compliance Practice
- Steven R. Dudgeon, Severance Tax/Royalty Practice
- Christopher Jensen, Abandoned and Unclaimed Property Practice
- Camilo Paredes, Tax Technology Practice
- Noelle Rouhana, Commercial Property Tax Practice
- Steve Thompson, Commercial Property Tax Practice
“These team members are highly regarded for their many contributions, leadership in the Firm, and mastery in their respective practices,” said Ginny B. Kissling, global president and chief operating officer. “They have demonstrated Ryan’s culture to pursue excellence and provide exceptional service and strategic guidance to our clients. We are excited to share in their career accomplishments and look forward to their continued success with Ryan.”
Robyn Bowen, based in Ryan’s Nashville office, specializes in managing large personal property compliance engagements and implementing technology solutions to increase efficiencies and mitigate risk. She is responsible for the management, coordination, and testing of custom software applications designed to address the unique needs of the leasing industry, including customer impact and experience. Bowen joined the Firm in January 2013 and has been a frequent speaker for the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, Association of Consumer Vehicle Lessors, and Institute for Professionals in Taxation. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Brenau University and is a Certified Member of the Institute (CMI) from the Institute for Professionals in Taxation with a designation in Property Tax.
Steven R. Dudgeon is an upstream oil and gas subject matter expert. He specializes in providing multijurisdictional tax and royalty services in the oil and gas industry, including incentives, deductions, and exemptions. Dudgeon joined Ryan in October 2007 and is based in the Firm’s Houston office, where he also provides ongoing severance tax and royalty compliance consulting services to clients on a multinational basis. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and Bachelor of Liberal Arts degrees in Political Science and International Studies from the University of Illinois.
Christopher Jensen, based in the Dallas office, joined Ryan in January 2013 and has more than 12 years of experience in assisting companies of all sizes and industries with various aspects of unclaimed property compliance. He serves on the 2018–2019 Board of Directors for the Unclaimed Property Professionals Organization as the Treasurer and is a frequent author and speaker on the topic of unclaimed property. Jensen received his Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Mary and is a certified public accountant, where he is licensed in the states of Texas and North Dakota.
Camilo Paredes is a seasoned tax technology professional with deep experience in evaluating and implementing automated global tax solutions, designing and implementing “best practice” improvements to automate tax decision and reporting processes, and custom tax integrations and tax automation solutions. Paredes joined Ryan in April 2007 and is based in the Dallas office. He earned a Systems Engineer degree from Universidad Autonoma de Colombia, a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Florida International University.
Noelle Rouhana specializes in the valuation, assessment, taxation, and exemption of real and personal property on a state and local level for clients in a variety of industries. Rouhana has worked closely with multistate jurisdictions in successfully reviewing, analyzing, negotiating, and appealing both real and personal property tax assessments. She is an active member of Commercial Real Estate for Women and has served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Association of Property Tax Professionals since 2012. Rouhana joined the Firm in November 2012 and is based in Ryan’s Houston office. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston and is a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Designee, and a Certified Property Tax Consultant, licensed in Texas.
Steve Thompson specializes in providing real property analysis, valuations, and appeals for income-producing properties, including office, multifamily, industrial, and flex-use properties. Based out of the Washington, D.C. office, Thompson joined the Firm in October 2006 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Economy from Georgetown University. He is also a Certified Member of the Institute (CMI) from the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.
Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a five-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 45 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.
