Sphero Kicks Off the New Year by Donating $110,000 to DonorsChoose.org

|January 7, 2019 07:04 AM EST
Sphero, the tech company inspiring the creators of tomorrow through code, announces today its donation of $110,000 to DonorsChoose.org, in partnership with Anchor Point Foundation, Silicon Valley Bank, Foundry Group, Needham & Company, Flex Logistics, and Nasco. DonorsChoose.org is a nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to teacher’s funding requests for high-need public school classroom projects.
“Education and exploration is the heart and soul of who we are, so giving back to DonorsChoose.org was a natural fit for us,” said Paul Berberian, CEO, Sphero. “We believe every student should have access to high-quality STEAM and computer science education tools. We are excited for DonorsChoose.org teachers to empower the future creators of tomorrow with Sphero robots and STEAM learning activities through the use of our Sphero Edu app, nurturing students' creativity while gaining 21st-century skills.”
With the donation, Sphero will match qualifying teacher classroom requests for Sphero products and activities. Currently, DonorsChoose.org has more than 200+ projects requesting Sphero products, a testament to the need of STEAM learning tools across the nation. Sphero answers a need by teaching the fundamentals of learning through experiential play.
“Sphero robots have been a popular request and an innovative resource for the teachers and students who use our site,” said Vashti Baran of DonorsChoose.org. “We’re so grateful for Sphero’s support, and all of the creative learning and exploration they will bring to classrooms across the country.”
To learn more about Sphero and its impact in the classroom, visit Sphero.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
ABOUT SPHERO
Founded in 2010 and based in Boulder, CO, Sphero’s ongoing mission is to inspire the creators of tomorrow. We’re available in 80+ countries around the globe and have sold more than four million robots to date, and counting. Touted as “the best day of school” for kids, Sphero aims to be all that and more as we continue to explore new technologies in the realm of creative play. We firmly believe that play is a powerful teacher, and as long as we’re sparking imaginations around the world, we’ll keep fueling that fire.
ABOUT DONORS CHOOSE
DonorsChoose.org is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, more than 3.5 million people and partners have given $780 million to projects reaching 32 million students. Unique among education funding platforms, the DonorsChoose.org team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent.
