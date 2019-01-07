Summit Wireless Unveils WiSA Ready Platforms at CES 2019; Showcases Immersive Wireless Sound for Intelligent Devices and Home Entertainment Systems via LG Electronics, Xbox and Nine Premium Speaker Manufacturers

|By Business Wire
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), the leading provider of immersive, hi-fidelity, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and home entertainment systems, and a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, today showcased an innovative line-up of WiSA Ready™ platforms -- powered by Summit’s WiSA technology and featuring demos via LG Electronics, Xbox and nine premium global WiSA Certified™ speaker manufacturers, all who’ve adopted the WiSA industry standard. Products bearing the WiSA Ready logo, combined with a WiSA USB Transmitter and WiSA Certified speakers enable the most advanced, wireless sound experience possible for movies, music, games/esports, and more. The company estimates there will be up to 60 million WiSA Ready platforms in market in 2019.*
From the Summit / WiSA suite in the Venetian Hotel (Suite # 29-106), attendees can immerse themselves in a range of product demonstrations and home entertainment audio experiences that highlight the simplicity and interoperability of WiSA standards. WiSA-based components, devices and systems, work together seamlessly, and most importantly, deliver best-in-class sound capabilities that are cost-effective and easy for consumers to set-up, even for complete 7.1 and Atmos 5.1.2 speaker set-ups.
“WiSA is quickly becoming the new de facto standard in wireless, immersive audio for consumer entertainment,” noted Brett Moyer, president and CEO of Summit Wireless Technologies. “With a rapidly growing WiSA ecosystem, including many of the world’s leading consumer electronics companies, we believe we’re on track to see up to 60 million WiSA Ready platforms in market this year, and before long, the WiSA brand will be synonymous with quality and consumer confidence the world over. We’re thrilled to be at CES this week, showcasing how our technology is powering the next generation of immersive sound for intelligent devices and home entertainment systems.”
The Summit / WiSA suite at CES will highlight immersive audio experiences for home entertainment, including gaming and home theater via WiSA demos, powered by Summit Wireless Technologies. These WiSA-based systems, devices and components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multichannel audio capabilities and authentic concert-quality sound, which includes:
WiSA Ready Products
- LG TVs (a sampling from LG’s complete WiSA Ready 2019 lineup of flagship OLED and UHD TVs) using a WiSA USB Transmitter (a simple plug-in to the side of the TV) to enable hi-definition, multichannel sound and seamless synchronization with WiSA Certified speakers
- Xbox One and Windows 10 gaming PCs that take advantage of the enormous amount of multichannel audio gaming content to deliver picture-perfect wireless audio when paired with a compatible WiSA USB Transmitter and WiSA Certified speakers
WiSA Certified Speakers and Transmitters
- Smart, wireless speakers (along with WiSA transmitters) from leading brands, including Harman International, Klipsch, Enclave, Electrocompaniet, Golden Ear, System Audio, Platin, sync flawlessly with WiSA Ready devices and displays
Atmos Wireless Sound Bars
- Summit’s WiSA technology enables Dolby Atmos certified sound bars to seamlessly add immersive wireless multichannel sound
WiSA Technology Capabilities
- Summit’s WiSA technology enables up to 8 channels of uncompressed 24-bit audio capable of supporting the latest audio decode formats, including Dolby ATMOS and DTS X for an immersive sound experience
- Summit’s network performance reduces latency to a negligible 5.2ms that doesn’t vary with network loading, up to 20 times better than standard Bluetooth and WiFi technologies
- Summit’s patent pending ADAPT algorithms for active detection, avoidance and prioritization technology more than doubles wireless network capacity, virtually eliminating interference from surrounding wireless networks to deliver a consumer experience that is best-in-class where the picture and sound are always synchronized perfectly
About WiSA, LLC
WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.
About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com
* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.
© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.
