Take safety, songs and texts on the go with the Garmin® vívoactive® 3 Music – connected by Verizon

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívoactive 3 Music – connected by Verizon, its first GPS smartwatch with 4G LTE connectivity for safety features, music downloads and text messages right from the wrist – no phone required. Whether workouts happen in the gym or on the road, first thing in the morning or at dusk, alone or with a group, this new vívoactive 3 Music is designed to help users stay connected on the go and in case of an emergency.

New safety features built into the vívoactive 3 Music (Verizon), including assistance and incident detection, give users and their loved ones peace of mind. If anything should happen or the user feels unsafe for any reason, holding the watch’s button for five seconds can trigger a discreet message to notify pre-loaded emergency contacts and continuously share the user’s real-time location with them. The built-in incident detection feature senses when the wearer experiences an impact while walking, running or cycling, and will automatically notify pre-loaded emergency contacts of the user’s real-time whereabouts. And users can also let friends and family follow their activities in real-time whenever they’d like, simply by initiating the LiveTrack feature from the watch.

“The vívoactive 3 Music with 4G LTE connectivity gives you everything you need from your phone – safety features, text messaging and the ability to download and listen to music – now on your watch, so customers can leave their phones behind with confidence,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Designed for customers who lead an active lifestyle, we’re excited to introduce these new safety and communication features to the Verizon-connected vívoactive 3 Music to give added peace of mind on the go, so leaving your phone at home can be a choice instead of a cause for panic.”

Featuring the same high-end fitness, wellness and smart connectivity features first introduced on the vívoactive 3 Music, the Verizon-connected version gives users an extra pep in their step with the ability to download their favorite songs or playlists1, including those from third-party music services like Deezer and Spotify (coming soon), right to their wrist. Simply download the music service app from the Connect IQ™ store, and sync. Then queue up those songs for easy listening with compatible Bluetooth® headphones (sold separately) phone-free, right from the watch.

Garmin Pay™, a contactless payment solution2 enabled by FitPay™, means users can leave their credit cards at home and still stop to grab a drink or to eat while out and about. Utilizing their Garmin Pay wallet, users have the same rewards and benefits of the physical cards, with the convenience of having them right on the wrist for contactless payment.

With Elevate™ wrist-based heart rate3 and over 15 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including yoga, cardio, strength training and more, the vívoactive 3 Music series is packed with features to keep up with a varied active lifestyle. The Garmin Chroma Display™ is easy to read — even in direct sunlight — and is housed under the premium durability of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3. Like all Garmin wearables, it is safe for swimming and showering4. The vívoactive 3 Music (Verizon) uses the ALT1210 chipset from Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of LTE chipsets.

The vívoactive 3 Music (Verizon) has a battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode or up to 4 hours when connected to GPS, playing music and using the LiveTrack feature over 4G LTE5. A Verizon connected device plan is required to use the built-in safety features, texting, and music downloads. Visit the Verizon website for plan details. Pricing for the Verizon-connected vívoactive 3 Music will be announced with availability in Q1 2019. The vívoactive 3 Music – connected by Verizon will be showcased at the Garmin booth (30342) at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11. Check out this video and visit www.garmin.com/vivo for more information.

The vívoactive 3 Music – connected by Verizon is the latest innovation from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

