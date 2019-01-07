$98 Million EV Connectors Market by Type, Charging Level, Charging Speed, Voltage, End-user, Mounted Type, Cable, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 07:18 AM EST
The "EV Connectors Market by Type (Type1, CCS, Chademo, GB/T, Tesla), Charging level (Level 1 to 4), Charging Speed (Slow, Fast), Voltage (AC, DC), End User (Residential, Commercial), Mounted type, Cable, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EV connectors market is estimated to grow from USD 30 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 18.44% to reach USD 98 million by 2025.
Favorable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates for EVs, and EV charging points would drive the growth of EV charging stations.
Thus, the EV connectors market would grow subsequently. However, the high cost of installation of EV charging points is considered to be a major restraint for the growth of the EV connectors market.
Type 2 segment is the fastest growing market in terms of EV charging points market during the forecast period
GB/T is the fastest growing market in terms of charging infrastructure as China is focused on increasing their EV sales rapidly by 2025, which would boost the market of GB/T charging points.
Also, the combined charging system (CCS) is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of charging points. It is attributed to the fact that the CCS standard is supported by 7 US and European automakers.
Additionally, the safety features of CCS include diagnosable lock, proximity and control pilot, and PLC-based communication which drives the growth of the CCS infrastructure of EV charging stations.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Emphasis of Governments on Encouraging the Adoption of EVS
- Increasing Focus of Automakers on EVS as the Prime Segment
- Increase in Demand for Fast Charging EV Connectors
Restraints
- Lack of Standardization for EV Connectors Across the Globe
Opportunities
- Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) EV Charging Stations for EVS
- Collaboration of Governments With Private Companies
Challenges
- Stringent Regulations & Mandates by Government Authorities for Charging Stations
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 EV Connectors Market, By Level of Charging
8 EV Connectors Market, By Type
9 EV Connectors Market, By End User
10 EV Connectors Market, By Charging Speed
11 EV Connectors Market, By Current Supply
12 EV Connector Market, By EV Charging Station
13 EV Connectors Market, By Cable Type
14 EV Connectors Market, By Component
15 EV Connectors Market, By Region
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
- ABB
- Amphenol
- Astria
- Azra
- Besen Group
- Blink Charging
- Bosch
- Chargemaster PLC
- Chargepoint Inc.
- Dostar
- Dyden Corporation
- EV Cables
- Evgo
- Fischer Connectors
- Flo
- Fujikura
- Ge Wattstation
- Greenlots
- Huber+Suhner
- Ies Synergy
- ITT
- Jet Charge
- Juicepoint
- Leviton
- Mogile Tech
- Opconnect
- Schneider Electric
- Semaconnect
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity
- Tesla
- Volta
- Wallboxok
- Yazaki
- and more...
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3k83z/98_million_ev?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005567/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170