tech21 Announces Innovative Smartphone Accessories Which Promise To Enhance Productivity And Efficiency For Consumers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its reputation as an innovative leader in smartphone accessories and protection, tech21 is proud to announce three new smartphone accessories: Evo Type, Charge Pod and Fit Kit with Evo Check. The new products deliver convenience and accessibility to enhance tech21's unmatched and proven device protection, complimenting the fast-paced lifestyles of consumers and allowing them to get even more from their smartphones.
Evo Type for Google Pixel 3 XL
Created specifically for Google Pixel 3 XL, Evo Type is a protective case with an integrated keyboard designed to type larger documents quickly and effortlessly, enabling you to use your Google device even more efficiently. The first of its kind on the market, the keyboard connects wirelessly through NFC consuming minimal power from the phone's battery. Evo Type also features integrated keyboard shortcuts and contains a stand function which allows you to choose from a variety of viewing positions and type comfortably no matter where you are. The case is made of durable, soft-touch fabric which provides complete protection while remaining slim and lightweight.
Charge Pod
Charge Pod is the ultimate wireless accessory in extending the life of your smartphone, tablet or smartwatch by up to 26 hours. Charge Pod contains an integrated 5,000mAh battery and features a premium textured surface with a rubberized pad for grip on table tops or other surfaces. Charge Pod has auto charge detection, a universal standard USB-C Port as well as an LED power level indicator, making it convenient for you to charge your device on-the-go. Charge Pod will be available to purchase with sleeve or wallet options for convenience and portability.
Fit Kit with Evo Check
Fit Kit with Evo Check is a specialized kit containing tech21's most popular smartphone case, Evo Check, plus a sports arm band, making it the ultimate accessory in fitness. The Fit Kit arm band attaches seamlessly to the outside of the Evo Check case and is made of an adjustable elasticated material which fits arms from 6.5-12 inches. The arm band stays secure, even during high-impact workouts and is breathable and easy to clean. Fit Kit with Evo Check will be available in several colors, making it the perfect accessory for your active lifestyle.
"We are happy to expand our product offerings to include accessories designed to provide consumers with added convenience for their active and on-the-go lifestyles," said Colin Woodward, tech21 CEO. "Each of these products perfectly compliments modern lifestyles, enabling users to get the very most from their smartphone, helping them to be more efficient and productive."
New products will be available in Spring 2019 in selected retailers and online at www.tech21.com. Click here to download images of all three products.
About tech21
Since 2005, tech21 has been developing the most advanced, scientifically proven cases and screen shields for mobile, tablet and laptop devices worldwide. tech21 combines science, engineering and British design to create products that address three core consumer benefits: style, protection and performance. As the brand evolves to continue meeting the needs of its consumers, tech21 has developed the most advanced impact protection material on the market – FlexShock™. The ultra-thin and lightweight material absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops up to 10 feet. In addition, tech21 puts all its products through a rigorous testing program, and in an industry first has partnered with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to develop its testing methodology. This ensures that the tests tech21 products have to pass are overseen by independent experts. Tech21 is the number one case brand in the UK. For more information, visit tech21.com.
Contact:
Emma Conger
[email protected]
