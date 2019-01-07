Chico's FAS' Soma Brand Launches SOMAINNOFIT, a Revolutionary Way to Help Women Find Their Best Bra Fit

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS' (NYSE: CHS) intimate apparel brand, Soma®, is reshaping the bra fit experience with the launch of SOMAINNOFIT™. Through a proprietary app supported by patented measurement technology from Like A Glove, the SOMAINNOFIT bra offers an easy, no guess solution that helps women find a best-fit bra without the need of a measuring tape or fit quiz.

"SOMAINNOFIT continues the legacy of Soma's mission to break new ground with innovative styles and powerful solutions for women that focus on fit and uncompromising comfort," said Mary van Praag, President, Soma. "We believe every woman deserves a bra that fits them perfectly, and our innovative technology provides a new, easy way for our customers to find their bra fit and purchase bras from the comfort of their home. Soma's unique tool furthers our commitment to providing most amazing service for women because, at the end of the day, we believe it's what's underneath that really matters most."

When a woman puts the SOMAINNOFIT bra on and connects it via Bluetooth to the SOMAINNOFIT app, it quickly captures four key body measurements and recommends a personally curated selection of Soma bras in the styles and size that will deliver her best fit. Once the process is completed, customers can utilize their individual measurements to purchase the recommended bras directly through the app, on Soma's website, Soma.com, or in Soma boutiques nationwide. Multiple women can use the same SOMAINNOFIT bra by downloading the app and entering their unique bra identifier.

The SOMAINNOFIT bra will be available January 8th on Soma.com for an introductory price of $25 (regularly $59)*. In addition, customers who purchase SOMAINNOFIT will receive $25 off a new Soma bra. It will be available for purchase in-store starting on January 23rd and used as part of the certified, five-star bra fit service. The SOMAINNOFIT app is available for free download on the Apple and Google app stores.

Soma will make its debut appearance at the 2019 International CES Conference, in Las Vegas Valley, NV to celebrate and showcase this first-of-its-kind technology at both Pepcom on Monday, January 7, and ShowStoppers (Booth A42 + A43) on Tuesday, January 8.

*Special Introductory Price of $25 for SOMAINNOFIT™ (regularly, $59), plus receive $25 off a full-price Soma® brand bra with purchase of SOMAINNOFIT™. Limited time only. Exclusions apply. Offer valid in U.S. boutiques (excluding outlets), online at Soma.com and by phone at 866.768.7662. Offer not valid on items to benefit charity, sale, final sale or clearance items, purchase of gift cards, prior purchases, Anita, Barefoot Dreams, Chantelle, Elomi, Freya, Le Mystère, Wacoal, shipping or taxes. One time use only. May not be combined with other offers, except LOVE SOMA REWARDS® certificates. Offer has no cash value, is not for resale, is non-transferable and may not be reproduced. If you return a portion of your purchase, an applicable portion of your original discount will be forfeited. OFFER VALID NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 26, 2019.

About Chico's FAS, Inc.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma®, is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of November 3, 2018, the Company operated 1,431 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 83 franchise locations in Mexico. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

About Soma

The Soma® brand was founded in 2004 for the woman who refuses to compromise – who wants pretty and practical, soft and supportive. Soma offers bras, panties, sleep and loungewear with ingenious solutions that balance beauty and brains. The brand currently operates 280 boutiques and outlets nationwide and is available online at www.soma.com .

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements relate to, among other things, expectations and projections regarding the expected benefits of the Company's new innovative bra fit technology and are identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," "potential" and similar terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: customer response to the engagement tools and our ability to successfully introduce them. Other risk factors for the Company's business are detailed from time to time in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should be considered in evaluating forward looking statements contained herein.

