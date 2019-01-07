Autus, MediaTek's Automotive Business, Makes Inroads on mmWave, V-ADAS, Telematics and Infotainment for Automotive Market

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek will showcase its latest technology for its automotive chip brand Autus at CES, the international Consumer Electronics Show. Autus brings innovative solutions to the automotive industry in four major areas including in-vehicle communication systems, in-vehicle infotainment systems, Vision Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and mmWave radar solutions. Since its entry into the automotive chip market, MediaTek has leveraged its R&D capabilities as a leader in the global semiconductor market and its comprehensive technical experience to make inroads with top auto manufacturers and partners.
JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of New Business Development Business Unit at MediaTek, said, "With frontier technology for Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and automated driving, MediaTek has combined AI, communication, and sensing with multimedia technology and advanced chip processing technology, to create a complete and highly integrated in-vehicle chip solution for the automotive market. This enables auto manufacturers to develop products at a lower cost and significantly enhance consumers' smart travel experience."
Telematics - A Comprehensive In-Vehicle Communication Solution for Internet of Vehicles
IoV has entered a period of rapid development, integrating and developing network communication technology, electronic and information technology and automobile manufacturing technology to provide new applications for consumers. MediaTek's Autus platform inherits MediaTek's core strengths in highly integrated system solutions, broad communication technologies, as well as its capabilities to provide comprehensive network connectivity for IoV.
The Autus in-vehicle modem is an SoC solution tailored for automotive specifications and delivers stable operation under high temerpature environments to transmit data in real-time and meet safety requirements for driving. Autus telematics and in-vehicle communication technology supports key applications. The Autus carrier aggregation technology maximizes use of network bandwidth and a built-in application processor allows auto manufacturers to offer more add-on services and applications. An integrated hardware security module (HSM) and encryption engine protects network and data security. The highly integrated Autus chip can lower system costs and simplify the system design.
Infotainment - Professional Multimedia Technology Brought by Powerful In-vehicle Infotainment System
Since automobile systems provide increasingly abundant entertainment options, MediaTek continues to provide automotive manufacturers with the Autus in-vehicle infotainment system. Based on MediaTek's years of R&D experience in various consumer devices and professional multimedia technology, the Autus in-vehicle infotainment system integrates core technologies from its smartphone, tablet, digital TV and Blu-ray portfolio. MediaTek is continuously optimizing multimedia solutions to create products and services tailored to the automotive market.
MediaTek's Autus in-vehicle infotainment chip supports independent operation of multiple operating systems and native operating systems. It is compatible with Android and Linux audio visual solutions. It also features a highly flexible audio visual interface that supports different types of monitors. Thanks to the in-vehicle sensors and multimedia channels that provide driving information, drivers and passengers can enjoy a safe travelling experience as well as entertainment.
Vision Advanced Driver Assistance System (V-ADAS) - Low Power VPU to Provide a High Level of Functionality
MediaTek's Autus solutions include a vision-based driver assistance system – V-ADAS – from the ground up. It uses versatile vision processing units (VPU) to handle large amounts of dynamic visuals, providing a high level of functionality with low power consumption. Together with real-time data collected by vehicle sensors, driving safety can be greatly improved. The Autus V-ADAS system uses machine learning technology to improve detection accuracy and speed, enhance object recognition and tracking capabilities to support lane detection, vehicle detection, pedestrian detection, motion analysis, multi-lens calibration and vehicle peripheral panoramic monitoring, which is truly a traffic assistant for drivers.
As a leading global semiconductor company with years of technical experience, MediaTek designs Autus automotive chips with communication, multimedia, edge AI, IoT capacities and more. Together with advanced chip manufacturing processes and mass production experience, MediaTek's Autus platform provides a richer and more comprehensive solution for automobile manufacturers that enhance the driving experience.
mmWave Radar - Industry-leading CMOS mmWave Radar Solution
As the automobile industry moves towards advanced assisted driving and automated driving, vehicle functionality will gradually replace human initiatives. Sensors and mmWave radar, that can detect driving environments, will become one of the most important technologies. MediaTek's Autus Ultra-Short Range Millimeter Radar solution integrated with a baseband DSP, RF and encapsulated antenna is designed for automated driving and anti-collision scenarios.
The chip is designed based on the advanced RF and connectivity technologies and industry-leading CMOS manufacturing process, to optimize size, performance, power consumption and cost. The Autus Ultra-Short Range millimeter Radar solution provides a wider field of view and more accurate object recognition as well as quick response and robust anti-interference ability. It supports a wide range of applications, including assisted parking, automatic braking, parking space measurement and automatic parking.
MediaTek's Autus millimeter Radar solution was put into mass production last year, while its in-vehicle communication system, in-vehicle information entertainment system and vision driver assistance system have been recognized by the world's leading automobile manufacturers and partners, and will be mass produced in 2019.
About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.
MediaTek Press Office:
[email protected]
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autus-mediateks-automotive-business-makes-inroads-on-mmwave-v-adas-telematics-and-infotainment-for-automotive-market-300773235.html
SOURCE MediaTek Inc.
