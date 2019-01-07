J.D. Power Website Certification to Help Consumers Identify Best Online Customer Experience

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers expect faster and more efficient online interaction, companies must be able to evaluate, respond and fulfill those expectations accurately and more quickly than ever. Building on the trust consumers and brands have put in J.D. Power studies for decades, the marketing data and analytics company today announced the J.D. Power Website Certification ProgramSM to recognize brands that provide an exceptional online experience.
This exclusive program reflects the commitment and dedication of select brands to provide their customers with an online experience that meets today's consumer expectations.
"Why is this certification program important? Because consumers are always looking for an exceptional online experience, whether they're shopping, paying bills or banking," said Bob Neuhaus, Vice President of Banking and Credit Card at J.D. Power. "For example, 76% of bank customers used web banking in the past three months, making it the most widely used channel. With customers seeking seamless online experiences, certified brands will be able to leverage the J.D. Power brand and promote their organization's commitment to an outstanding online customer experience."
Bank of America is the first organization to achieve J.D. Power Website Certification powered by Centric Digital.
"With 36 million digital clients, we strive to provide the best user experience no matter how they choose to do their banking," said David Tyrie, Head of Advanced Solutions and Digital Banking at Bank of America. "Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and we couldn't be more proud to be the first to receive this prestigious J.D. Power certification for anticipating client needs and driving innovation."
As the first qualification criterion, brands must rank among top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North America Website Satisfaction Index.SM Benchmark rankings are based on overall customer satisfaction with the website experience for 1,069 brands across seven industries.
In addition, qualifying brands must pass a rigorous evaluation of more than 500 online experience and operational best practices conducted by J.D. Power in collaboration with Centric Digital. The 500-plus best practices are a subset of Centric Digital's DIMENSIONS, a classification system comprised of more than 3,000 digital best practices called "classifiers" and used by industry leaders to benchmark digital performance. These online best practices include, but are not limited to, navigation design; usability; on-site search; product development practices; user interface design; and digital process and governance.
Once certified, a brand is permitted to market its achievement for 12 months with such marketing tools as a J.D. Power Website Certification trophy, online marketing collateral and in-store merchandise displays. Certified brands also will be listed on jdpower.com/business for consumers to search while shopping.
For additional program information visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/content/website-certification-program.
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.
Centric Digital provides the industry leading solution to measure and navigate digital transformation. The firm's digital experts design multi-year digital transformation strategies, roadmaps, and investment plans powered by insights from its proprietary platform. The platform is comprised of a classification system that tracks digital best practices and benchmarks companies across multiple dimensions of digital, including experiences, channels, products, platforms, processes, and people. Centric Digital is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Mendoza. To learn more, visit www.centricdigital.com.
Media Relations Contact
Geno Effler; J.D. Power; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; [email protected]
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jd-power-website-certification-to-help-consumers-identify-best-online-customer-experience-300770520.html
SOURCE J.D. Power
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170