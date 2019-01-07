INTEGRITY Security Services Launches First Misbehavior Authority Service (MAS)

|By PR Newswire
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) today announced the ISS Misbehavior Authority Service (MAS), which is the first MA Service for the US V2X ecosystem. The ISS MAS will begin by serving the US Department of Transportation's Connected Vehicle Pilots already subscribing to the ISS Certificate Management Service (CMS) and all other ISS CMS Subscribers. As the de facto US national SCMS Manager, ISS is again taking the technical leadership position to ensure the US V2X ecosystem is secure and interoperable. With the ISS MAS, CV-Pilots and ISS CMS Subscribers will be able to begin identifying vehicles for misbehavior and removing them from their networks. Device manufacturers and all ISS CMS Subscribers should contact ISS by registering at the link below to discuss how to get their devices ISS CMS-certified, enabled with the ISS-approved MAS OBU client and begin testing. If you are running a DSRC and/or C-V2X AV or CV-Pilot and have potential misbehavior data you want analyzed, please register at the link below.
The ISS MAS extends the initial work in misbehavior detection performed by ISS, CAMP and USDOT. The ability to identify vehicles that are not sending correct V2X messages and to remove them from the connected vehicle ecosystem is an important security requirement to maintain trust in the ecosystem. The ISS MAS provides this capability on a scalable and efficient national level. As part of this, ISS will be publishing its misbehavior detection criteria, reporting format and MAS APIs for OBU and RSU vendors to use with their compliant systems.
"Ensuring the US national V2X ecosystem is secure and interoperable is critical. Adding our industry-first ISS MAS to our national SCMS is the next step in establishing a trusted SCMS for the North American market," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services. "State and federally funded CV-Pilots and ISS CMS Subscribers now have one place to go to get their security requirements filled."
"Misbehavior identification and revocation is critical to the trusted operation of the US V2X ecosystem," says Bill Lattin, ISS CSO and Co-Founder. "ISS' MAS provides this fundamental service so that both connected and autonomous vehicles can use the V2X ecosystem with confidence."
Go to www.ghsiss.com/v2x to register.
About INTEGRITY Security Services
INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) was established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from ECU cryptographic platforms to large-scale public key management systems.
Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, the INTEGRITY Security Services logo and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software and/or INTEGRITY Security Services in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks (registered or otherwise) are the property of their respective owners.
