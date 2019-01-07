Arlo Announces Availability Of Arlo Ultra 4K HDR Wire-Free Security Camera System

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 network connected camera brand[1], announced today that Arlo Ultra will begin rolling out to retailers later this month. The flagship 4K HDR wire-free security camera system is powered by the Arlo SmartHub which will deliver additional support for Zigbee and Z-Wave compatible smart home devices later in 20192. Featuring advanced 4K HDR video quality with color night vision, a 180-degree panoramic field-of-view, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancelation, Ultra delivers ultimate piece of mind for anyone looking to monitor their home or business. The Arlo Ultra 4K HDR wire-free security camera system will begin rolling out to retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon later this month. Pricing starts at $399.99 for the 1-camera system which includes a one-year subscription to Arlo Smart Premier, Arlo's AI and computer vision powered service that delivers 30-day video history cloud storage and sophisticated detection of people, vehicles, packages and more3.
Arlo Ultra captures and outputs 4K video quality from the lens to the user, thanks to an advanced image sensor and HDR processing. Users will experience enhanced detail and clarity and are able to zoom in on video clips to uncover details such as license plates and clothing. With an expansive 180-degree diagonal field of view, Arlo Ultra delivers one of the widest viewing angles in the wire-free security camera industry, providing users with more flexibility when positioning their camera. A powerful LED integrated spotlight illuminates the night, allowing users to see color in the dark or traditional black and white night vision. Arlo Ultra also takes audio quality to the next level for clearer and more natural conversations. Designed with dual-microphones, Arlo Ultra delivers two-way audio with advanced noise cancellation that minimizes background noises and accentuates foreground audio, such as voices.
"As the most advanced DIY monitoring solution we've ever launched, Arlo Ultra raises the bar for smart home surveillance. We're excited to provide home, property and small business owners with a convenient system that not only delivers unmatched 4K HDR image quality, AI, and computer vision capabilities, but also enables streamlined smart home control," said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products. "The Arlo SmartHub that ships with the Ultra security camera system simplifies the lives of users, giving them the added flexibility to easily control an ever-expanding range of third-party smart home devices through their Arlo app."
The Arlo SmartHub functions as the nucleus of the smart home. Engineered with ArloRF™, a proprietary two-way radio frequency technology, the SmartHub provides Arlo devices with extended battery life and superior long-range wireless coverage, enabling hassle-free communication between the SmartHub and Arlo devices. In the second half of 2019, the SmartHub will also become Zigbee and Z-Wave capable. This compatibility will allow Arlo users to control a wide-range of "Works with Arlo" certified third-party smart home devices via the Arlo app, giving them one central monitoring and controlling touchpoint for a simplified smart home experience. As part of the Arlo ecosystem, the SmartHub will also support the newly announced Arlo Security System, comprised of the versatile Arlo Multi-Sensor, Arlo Siren and Arlo Remote, enabling a comprehensive security solution.
Boasting a convenient wire-free setup and weather-resistant design, Arlo Ultra cameras can be installed nearly anywhere outdoors or indoors. Featuring a newly designed magnetic mount, Arlo Ultra enables easy mounting to ceilings, walls, eaves, or position on tables or counter surfaces. Ultra is powered by a newly designed rechargeable battery and magnetic charging cable. Arlo Ultra also features a built-in siren that can be automatically triggered by motion, audio detection, or manually activated remotely from the Arlo app for added protection.
Each Arlo Ultra system includes a one-year Arlo Smart Premier subscription (a $119.88 value), to provide users with a more personalized, intelligent smart home security experience. The subscription service utilizes powerful AI and computer vision technology to deliver customized notifications regarding people, animal, vehicle and package detection3. These deeper insights about detected activity, paired with e911 access to emergency services local to the camera's location instead of the user's location, enable Arlo subscribers to not only monitor, but also take swift action in urgent situations. Arlo Smart Premier also includes cloud recordings of video clips at 1080p or lower resolution for up to 30 days3. Premium video recording for cloud storage of 4K clips is available as an add-on subscription, or users can store 4K clips locally at no added cost using the SmartHub's microSD card slot.
For more information, please visit arlo.com/CES2019.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.
©2019 Arlo Technologies, Inc. Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo will not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.
1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security & Monitoring, Camera Technology: Decentralized IP Camera and Centralized IP Camera, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-Aug 2018
2 Arlo Ultra cameras and the Arlo SmartHub are backwards compatible with previous generation Arlo cameras. All Arlo Ultra previous generation cameras must be connected via the SmartHub.
3 AI features may be beta features and subject to further refinement. Arlo Smart Premier includes cloud recordings of video clips at 1080p or lower resolution for up to 30 days. Renewal of an Arlo Smart Subscription after one year is required to maintain Arlo Smart features, including cloud storage.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlo-announces-availability-of-arlo-ultra-4k-hdr-wire-free-security-camera-system-300773643.html
SOURCE Arlo-G
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170