Arlo Announces Availability Of Arlo Ultra 4K HDR Wire-Free Security Camera System

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 network connected camera brand[1], announced today that Arlo Ultra will begin rolling out to retailers later this month. The flagship 4K HDR wire-free security camera system is powered by the Arlo SmartHub which will deliver additional support for Zigbee and Z-Wave compatible smart home devices later in 20192. Featuring advanced 4K HDR video quality with color night vision, a 180-degree panoramic field-of-view, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancelation, Ultra delivers ultimate piece of mind for anyone looking to monitor their home or business. The Arlo Ultra 4K HDR wire-free security camera system will begin rolling out to retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon later this month. Pricing starts at $399.99 for the 1-camera system which includes a one-year subscription to Arlo Smart Premier, Arlo's AI and computer vision powered service that delivers 30-day video history cloud storage and sophisticated detection of people, vehicles, packages and more3.

Arlo Ultra captures and outputs 4K video quality from the lens to the user, thanks to an advanced image sensor and HDR processing. Users will experience enhanced detail and clarity and are able to zoom in on video clips to uncover details such as license plates and clothing. With an expansive 180-degree diagonal field of view, Arlo Ultra delivers one of the widest viewing angles in the wire-free security camera industry, providing users with more flexibility when positioning their camera. A powerful LED integrated spotlight illuminates the night, allowing users to see color in the dark or traditional black and white night vision. Arlo Ultra also takes audio quality to the next level for clearer and more natural conversations. Designed with dual-microphones, Arlo Ultra delivers two-way audio with advanced noise cancellation that minimizes background noises and accentuates foreground audio, such as voices.

"As the most advanced DIY monitoring solution we've ever launched, Arlo Ultra raises the bar for smart home surveillance. We're excited to provide home, property and small business owners with a convenient system that not only delivers unmatched 4K HDR image quality, AI, and computer vision capabilities, but also enables streamlined smart home control," said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products. "The Arlo SmartHub that ships with the Ultra security camera system simplifies the lives of users, giving them the added flexibility to easily control an ever-expanding range of third-party smart home devices through their Arlo app."

The Arlo SmartHub functions as the nucleus of the smart home. Engineered with ArloRF™, a proprietary two-way radio frequency technology, the SmartHub provides Arlo devices with extended battery life and superior long-range wireless coverage, enabling hassle-free communication between the SmartHub and Arlo devices. In the second half of 2019, the SmartHub will also become Zigbee and Z-Wave capable. This compatibility will allow Arlo users to control a wide-range of "Works with Arlo" certified third-party smart home devices via the Arlo app, giving them one central monitoring and controlling touchpoint for a simplified smart home experience. As part of the Arlo ecosystem, the SmartHub will also support the newly announced Arlo Security System, comprised of the versatile Arlo Multi-Sensor, Arlo Siren and Arlo Remote, enabling a comprehensive security solution.

Boasting a convenient wire-free setup and weather-resistant design, Arlo Ultra cameras can be installed nearly anywhere outdoors or indoors. Featuring a newly designed magnetic mount, Arlo Ultra enables easy mounting to ceilings, walls, eaves, or position on tables or counter surfaces. Ultra is powered by a newly designed rechargeable battery and magnetic charging cable. Arlo Ultra also features a built-in siren that can be automatically triggered by motion, audio detection, or manually activated remotely from the Arlo app for added protection.

Each Arlo Ultra system includes a one-year Arlo Smart Premier subscription (a $119.88 value), to provide users with a more personalized, intelligent smart home security experience. The subscription service utilizes powerful AI and computer vision technology to deliver customized notifications regarding people, animal, vehicle and package detection3. These deeper insights about detected activity, paired with e911 access to emergency services local to the camera's location instead of the user's location, enable Arlo subscribers to not only monitor, but also take swift action in urgent situations. Arlo Smart Premier also includes cloud recordings of video clips at 1080p or lower resolution for up to 30 days3. Premium video recording for cloud storage of 4K clips is available as an add-on subscription, or users can store 4K clips locally at no added cost using the SmartHub's microSD card slot.

For more information, please visit arlo.com/CES2019.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

©2019 Arlo Technologies, Inc. Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo will not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security & Monitoring, Camera Technology: Decentralized IP Camera and Centralized IP Camera, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-Aug 2018

2 Arlo Ultra cameras and the Arlo SmartHub are backwards compatible with previous generation Arlo cameras. All Arlo Ultra previous generation cameras must be connected via the SmartHub.

3 AI features may be beta features and subject to further refinement. Arlo Smart Premier includes cloud recordings of video clips at 1080p or lower resolution for up to 30 days. Renewal of an Arlo Smart Subscription after one year is required to maintain Arlo Smart features, including cloud storage.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlo-announces-availability-of-arlo-ultra-4k-hdr-wire-free-security-camera-system-300773643.html

SOURCE Arlo-G