HiMirror, The World's Smartest Vanity Mirror, to Showcase Latest Innovations At CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiMirror, pioneering beauty tech brand, is thrilled to announce their launch of the HiMirror Mini and for the first time, the HiMirror Enterprise at Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas.

Since its inception, two-time CES Innovations Award winner HiMirror has brought game-changing innovations to the market. In 2017, the brand introduced the world's first voice-interactive smart mirror and continues to revolutionize the tech category with the launch of their business facing version, which will enhance client/consumer interaction across the beauty and health industries.

The HiMirror product portfolio has dominated the beauty world by utilizing smart technology to improve daily beauty regimens. HiMirror offers an in-depth, personalized skincare analysis based on the evolving conditions of the skin, local weather and more, while keeping an ongoing record of user's skin to track skincare progress. The HiMirror Mini ($119), the latest consumer launch, also offers a virtual "My Beauty Box" which can populate a user's collection of skincare products to keep track of product efficacy. To ensure always flawless makeup application, the device is installed with LED lights that have adjustable warmth and brightness settings. HiMirror Mini additionally features an entertainment center consisting of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, and Amazon Alexa, to give the user a full smart experience right at their vanity. The app SkinSAFE is available on the device as well, helping users to become informed beauty consumers by easily reviewing comprehensive outlines of beauty product ingredients and allergens. The brand is also excited to announce the HiMirror Mini's latest feature - Google Assistant conversation actions. This new feature will utilize Google Home device or Google Assistant mobile app's voice commands to immediately pull skin, body and hydration reports as well as skincare tips for the user's review.

In further exclusive news from HiMirror, the brand will launch its Enterprise version at CES 2019, a customizable tool for businesses ranging from spas and salons to global retailers. The Enterprise will include the tried and true features of the previous HiMirror models, such as the skin analyzer with tracking and vanity mirror with adjustable lighting, as well as debut customer database capabilities.

The user friendly Enterprise will feature a subscription-based model, allowing total scalability with the number of users and test records depending on cloud storage. A backend management system will allow multiple HiMirrors as well as their functions to be controlled by web interface with all information populating into one accessible portal.

This model will allow businesses to track progress of individual users by comparing historical skin data as well as provide product/treatment recommendation based on users' skin analysis results. The analysis will provide precise measurement of pores, red spots, dark spots, dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines, roughness, etc. Digital signage will optimize in-store or in-office experiences by promoting products and offers through a multimedia interactive interface.

Additionally, the HiMirror Enterprise will include a Makeup Studio offering augmented reality makeup creation and application, as well as the ability to reform facial features via images.

"We are elated to be exhibiting again at CES 2019, showcasing our brand innovations to some of the most influential and substantial names in the business," said Simon Shen, CEO of Taipei-based New Kinpo Group. "Our latest launches are elevating our product portfolio exponentially and filling voids in the marketplace. We strive to evolve with the ever-changing beauty/skincare industry and know these tools will enhance both the consumer and business experience."

Accessories for the HiMirror product portfolio are sold separately and include the Smart Body Scale and the HiSkin. The Smart Body Scale, which will be available for demonstration during CES at the HiMirror booth, allows users to identify their body type as well as measure their weight, body mass index, body fat, water level content, muscle mass, bone weight, resting metabolism, etc. The Body and Fitness feature on HiMirror also includes various workout videos and body improvement plan recommendations to ensure a total at-home health and fitness experience. The Smart Body Scale can be used in tandem with your HiMirror through Bluetooth or for the first time ever, without the HiMirror through the app, HiFit 2.0.

HiSkin is a revolutionary hand-held device that connects to the HiMirror through Bluetooth to provide a "skin deep" 360° analysis of the skin's condition measuring hydration level, pigmentation and more. With a single click, HiSkin helps the user better understand and care for their skin anytime, anywhere.

HiMirror will be at CES 2019 at booth #44410 within the Sands Expo Convention Center, which runs January 8 - 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. HiMirror will also be showcasing during CES Unveiled on January 6th at the Shorelines Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay from 5- 8:30pm.

For more information on HiMirror, please visit HiMirror.com. For more information on CES, please visit CES.tech.

About HiMirror/New Kinpo Group

HiMirror is subsidiary of New Kinpo Group, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) company that is committed to manufacturing beauty care products that provide smart solutions for the beauty and personal care industry, and are carefully designed for quality, portability, and ease-of-use. In 2016, New Kinpo Group developed the world's first smart beauty mirror, the HiMirror: an innovative beauty assistant that helps users to achieve skincare goals through skin analysis and product tracking technology. HiMirror also provides personalized skincare recommendations to each user, generated using Big Data analytics. Its latest generation, the HiMirror Mini, is enabled with Amazon's cloud-based voice service, Alexa, and a multitude of social media platforms for an advanced smart experience. HiMirror produces two accessories: the Smart Body Scale, an intelligent body scale that measures a range of body indexes and suggests improvement plans based on the unique results, and the HiSkin, a portable skin analyzer that measures and tracks hydration and pigmentation levels in the skin. Other New Kinpo Group subsidiaries include Cal-Comp, XYZprinting, Kinpo Electronics and AcBel. For more information, visit https://www.himirror.com or http://en.newkinpogroup.com/.

