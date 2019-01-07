Hughes to Supply BGAN Satellite Terminals for Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019
GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, announced today that U.S. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Atlantic ordered over 200 of the Hughes 9211 Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) satellite terminals. Placed through Hughes partner Marshall Communications Corporation, the order outfits SSC Atlantic with the world's smallest and lightest High Data Rate (HDR) terminal, enabling mission-critical military communications that are mobile and easy to deploy.
"For mobile military communications, portability is as essential as reliable connectivity," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of defense and intelligence systems at Hughes. "Our Hughes 9211 BGAN comes in a compact, tablet-sized package, providing warfighters a high-speed and reliable communications link in an easy-to-use, low-SWaP system that works in the most demanding situations. We look forward to working with Marshall Communications Corporation and SSC Atlantic to supply this world-class terminal for their global operations."
Filling a vital requirement for the military, the Hughes 9211 BGAN terminal offers high-speed satellite connectivity in a light-weight and ruggedized device that can deploy quickly and easily in the harshest environments. Delivering high-throughput speeds over 650 kbps with built-in, multi-user Wi-Fi access, the 9211 BGAN supports multiple team members simultaneously and overcomes Line-of-Sight (LoS) limitations.
With low power consumption, the terminal also includes a built-in compass and audio tone for signal acquisition. To date, Hughes has delivered these terminals to serve military, media correspondence, public safety and mobile health care needs.
For more information on the Hughes BGAN Systems, visit https://www.hughes.com/technologies/mobile-satellite-systems-and-terminals
For more information on Hughes Defense Systems, visit government.hughes.com
About Hughes Network Systems
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON® managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.
Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.
©2018 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-to-supply-bgan-satellite-terminals-for-space-and-naval-warfare-systems-center-300773182.html
SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC
