Foxit Announces Universal Windows Platform Agreement with Nexstgo

|
|January 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software, a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions, today announced a partnership with Nexstgo to have PhantomPDF preinstalled as a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) in all Nexstgo commercial PC products. With this new agreement, PhantomPDF will be available to Nexstgo customers across all compatible Microsoft Windows devices, including personal computers and notebooks.
"We are thrilled at the opportunity to team up with Nexstgo in order to provide more users with the unmatched tools and functionality of PhantomPDF," said George Gao, CEO at Foxit. "This partnership will allow Nexstgo's customers to have access to PhantomPDF's powerful capabilities without the inconvenience of having to convert document formats."
Nexstgo is an international startup brand that breaks through market frameworks and creates values for users that surpass limitations by bringing innovations to products and business models. The company focuses on bringing experiential technical solutions to modern-day corporate leaders. Nexstgo challenges every limitation of function, technology, and aesthetics, using a human-oriented approach to design a splendid array of products.
"Foxit is an industry leading PDF solution provider, excelling at developing and innovating enterprise PDF document solutions and we are incredibly excited to be partnering with the company," said Alex Chung, CEO at Nexstgo. "We see this as just the start of a longstanding relationship and look forward to continuing to team with Foxit in the upcoming years to develop applications that meet the needs and requirements of both enterprises and consumers."
PhantomPDF empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a full solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy to use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. PhantomPDF is available on all operating systems, including macOS and Windows.
PhantomPDF provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:
- The ability to edit PDF text like a word processor
- Link, join, or split text blocks to connect text, or set text to flow throughout the entire document, for more powerful PDF editing.
- Edit PDF images, objects, and object shading. Change text to shape. Change page layout properties, add shading to objects, convert text to path, merge/split text, and edit .ai files.
- Compress PDF images; clear out the data redundancy of PDF objects, user data, and unembedded fonts. Reduces file sizes for scanned and digitally born documents.
- Edit PDF text by changing font type, style, size, color, and effect. Align text left, center, or right, while choosing from multiple line spacing options.
- Customize the way your PDF looks by adding or modifying stamps, watermarks, headers, footers, and backgrounds to generate professional looking PDFs.
- Embed images and videos in your PDF and make it more interactive.
To learn more about PhantomPDF please visit: https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-editor/
About Foxit Software
Foxit is a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications.
Foxit has over 525 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com
About Nexstgo
Established in 2016, Nexstgo Company Limited is co-founded by Mr. Wilson Leung, CEO, Alco Holdings Limited, and Mr. Alex Chung out of a shared passion and pursuit of quality tech-innovation. Nexstgo is committed to bring new revolutionary experiences in technology through introducing a wide product range, which includes PC, smart home, IoT, artificial intelligence and corporate solutions.
Nexstgo is growing steadily in the Asia Pacific region. In August 2016, its Hong Kong headquarters and Taiwan Design Centre were set up to kick off preparation for the regional business. It owns the American consumer electronics brand AVITA.
