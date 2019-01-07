Optoma Unveils Its Powerful P1 4K Smart Home Entertainment System with an Ultra Short Throw and Integrated Soundbar

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of video and audio products, is breaking new ground at CES 2019 with the introduction of the Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema, its next-generation all-in-one smart home entertainment system. The Optoma P1 integrates a 4K ultra high definition (UHD) home theater projector, featuring Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control capabilities with an ultra short throw distance, and an integrated premium NuForce soundbar with Dolby Digital 2.0 support. This powerhouse marries high tech with high style to be easily integrated into any home and will be shown to the public for the first time this week at CES 2019.
The Optoma P1 delivers a razor-sharp 3,000 lumen, 8.3-million-pixel image on screen, allowing viewers to project up to a 120-inch image with four times the details of a Full HD display from just inches away. HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) compatibility guarantee life-like color performance, with bright whites and deep blacks.
The integrated soundbar designed by NuForce, a leader in premium audio, delivers crystal-clear sound, balanced midrange and wide frequency response, producing realistic vocals for enhanced TV and movie-watching experiences. Built with individual woofers, as well as aluminum full-range drivers and isolated speaker enclosures for low distortion, the NuForce integrated soundbar offers Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS audio decoding capabilities, bringing immersive viewing experiences to life. The Optoma P1 also incorporates the latest smart+ features from Optoma, including smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities, IFTTT support for seamless smart home automation with smart IoT devices and easy access to popular streaming services, including Netflix and YouTube, through the Optoma Marketplace. In addition, the P1's smart+ features include access to Optoma's Infowall via Optoma Connect App, which allows for versatile customization to further integrate the projector as a centerpiece of any home's ecosystem.
The Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema will be available in late Q2 for an expected street price of $2,999.
"The Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema brings together the best of both worlds – large, true-to-life images with high quality sound – for a truly cinematic, ultra-immersive home entertainment experience," said Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma Technology. "At Optoma, we are continually committed to introducing innovations to the market that meet consumers' evolving needs and expectations, bringing quality and simplicity to their lives at affordable prices. The P1 is the first entertainment product we've developed that we can confidently say stands to replace TVs in a large number of homes."
Optoma is showing the P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema at CES 2019 by appointment only – please email [email protected] to schedule an appointment or obtain additional information. For more information about the company and its current products, please visit: www.optoma.com.
Pricing shown is not final and subject to change.
About Optoma Technology
Optoma Technology is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for home entertainment and theater, ProAV and business. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and NuForce products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, which has continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit: optoma.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optoma-unveils-its-powerful-p1-4k-smart-home-entertainment-system-with-an-ultra-short-throw-and-integrated-soundbar-300773324.html
SOURCE Optoma Technology
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170