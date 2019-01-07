vFairs's Celebrates a Year of Groundbreaking Success: 2018 Highlights

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019
DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, a leading virtual events platform, has emerged as a top solution provider in 2018 for organizations looking to host effective online events, from Virtual Career Fairs to Online Tradeshows. vFairs ended the year recording impressive growth across all business metrics including their customer base, geographical footprint and revenue numbers. Powering high- impact virtual events for reputed clients such as Nestle,T-Mobile, Ernst & Young and Unilever, vFairs continues to grow its influence in the online event sector.
vFairs expanded its network of customers by serving clients across 19 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Dutch Caribbean Island, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. With a focus on custom branding, intuitive visual experience, chat tools and a very responsive customer service, vFairs was able to position itself as a result-focused solution for HR, Sales & Marketing.
Achieving a 50% YoY growth in unique clients, the company was able to catapult the number of events it hosted by recording a 90% YoY growth in 2018 - a proof of it being a favored channel for audiences versus traditional physical events. A total of 3,600 exhibitors took part in these virtual events, where more than 800 webinars were delivered and an impressive 1.3 million chat messages were exchanged. This massive activity resulted in favorable outcomes for hosts like amplified sales, lead generation and job applications.
With on-the-ground presence in North America, the Middle East and Asia, the vFairs team takes pride in their 24/7 technical support - a reflection of their commitment to uncompromising client success. Their 50+ customer reviews on Capterra with a flawless 5/5 rating shows why they have been gaining traction in the industry.
Customers of vFairs have consistently praised the technology and customer service delivered to them. Pam Olson, Vice President, National Accounts, Professional Diversity Network says: "Their Customer Support team does the heavy lifting answering complex technical questions and has identified problems early heading off deeper issues. They are a truly amazing team and have supported our customers 24 x7 by phone and email."
Moreover, the General Manager of vFairs, Muhammad Younas, weighed in on his plans for 2019 with a statement: "We are taking the momentum we built in 2018 into 2019 and are working hard to touch more audiences and markets. We feel there is a tremendous opportunity in virtual events transforming the way we conduct events today and we're already seeing a massive shift in how companies approach this area. We're working on innovating on our interaction tools and product design and position ourselves to deliver even more ROI to our customers than ever before."
Continuing to grow and provide organizations with an effective platform to engage audiences in interactive ways, vFairs looks forward to making online event hosting even more effective and pervasive in 2019.
About vFairs
Based in North America, Middle East & Asia, vFairs is a leading virtual events provider that power events like Virtual Career Fairs, Online Tradeshows & Virtual Benefits Fairs. Hundreds of organizations like Nestle, Unilever, T-Mobile, Teradata & Barclays have conducted successful events using the vFairs virtual events platform, enabling them to hire top talent faster, drive lead generation and market their offerings to a broader audience. vFairs has a stellar track record in customer service as shown by ratings on third-party review sites like Capterra. To learn more, visit vFairs.com.
