Times Oil Selects PriceAdvantage Fuel Pricing Software and Skyline Products Price Signs to Implement Complete, Full-Loop Fuel Pricing

PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 7, 2019
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PriceAdvantage, a fuel price management and price execution software company and division of Skyline Products, announced today that Times Oil has selected PriceAdvantage software and Skyline Products price signs to help optimize fuel prices and automate the fuel pricing process at their locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Utilizing industry exclusive, patented technology, Times Oil will: reduce the time required to determine optimized prices; eliminate manual processes at the store; and automatically post new prices directly to the store POS, pumps, and price signs. To complete the full-loop pricing process, PriceAdvantage will then send Times Oil pricing analysts a notification confirming that the new price was posted correctly.
"The unique technology between our industry-leading fuel price management software and price signs closes the gap between headquarters and the store," shared Chip Stadjuhar, president and CEO of Skyline Products. "Times Oil is just one of many fuel retailers who recognizes how critical complete price change execution is to successful retail fuel sales. Using this powerful combination of fully-integrated software and signs will help them automate and streamline the fuel pricing process - giving them a competitive advantage."
PriceAdvantage will help Times Oil quickly determine optimized fuel prices by aggregating critical data – including competitor prices, replacements costs, and historical information. Then, with just one click, Times can push those new prices directly to the store POS, pumps, and price signs – removing store-level delays and errors. Skyline price signs will then send Times' headquarters automatic confirmation through PriceAdvantage that the price was changed accurately as well as advanced diagnostic data about the health of the sign.
"Everyone knows that relying upon store personnel to update fuel prices is problematic," shared Lanny Ford, Times Oil director of IT. "A cashier is not going to walk away from a long line of customers to change prices – so it could be hours before he or she has a chance to make those price changes. By using both PriceAdvantage and Skyline signs, we can automate the entire price change process - giving our central office the control and confidence that the correct price was change accurately and on-time."
In addition to streamlining the fuel pricing process, Skyline's price signs will help Times Oil attract new customers and achieve a higher ROI on their hardware investment. Unique sign features such as 15-segment fonts, patented aluminum alloy LED hoods, and industry-exclusive feedback technology, will provide greater sign readability, a longer sign lifespan, and more detailed remote troubleshooting data.
About PriceAdvantage
PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. Our easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel price management and execution software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at http://www.PriceAdvantage.com.
About Skyline Products
Skyline Products helps convenience stores and fuel retailers differentiate themselves and increase automotive traffic through electronic LED and scroll price signs that are Designed to be Bold, Engineered to Last. Since 1970, Skyline has invested heavily in research and development to create the industry's most legible and reliable price signs. Fully designed and manufactured in Colorado Springs, CO, our industry-exclusive technologies provide superior display feedback, unmatched brightness control, exceptional full-bodied digits, advanced energy efficiency, and military-grade durability. Additionally, Skyline provides customers with price-change confirmation and the most advanced sign diagnostics on the market. Learn more at SkylineProducts.com.
About Times Oil
Times Oil is a third generation Marketer based out of Lincolnton, North Carolina. Founded in 1959 Times has over fifty years of experience in retail and wholesale marketing. Times distributes light oil products in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, York, Cabarrus and Iredell counties. Times Oil Corporations retail division currently operates nineteen convenience store facilities under the Marathon, BP, CITGO and Times brands.
