Concerto HealthAI to Present at J.P. Morgan's 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concerto HealthAI, a technology leader in definitive Real World Data (RWD) and Artificial Intelligence solutions for precision health in oncology and other key therapeutic areas, and its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jeff Elton, will present at J.P Morgan's exclusive meeting of investors, entrepreneurs and executives spanning the entire healthcare landscape, on January 8, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in San Francisco, CA.
Concerto HealthAI is the emerging leader in integrated clinical RWD, AI solutions and outcomes science and has the largest and fastest-growing RWD oncology dataset in the market. Concerto HealthAI has an exclusive 10-year partnership with CancerLinQ, a non-profit subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). With CancerLinQ, Concerto HealthAI is bringing its clinical and technical expertise to collaborative research efforts with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to accelerate insights and understanding of the real-world use, tolerability, and effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Combined with its AI platform, eurekaHealth™, Concerto HealthAI's data and analytics solutions support and streamline drug development, clinical trials, HEOR analytics, and improve patient outcomes. Concerto HealthAI is a leader in clinical outcomes research, HEOR, prospective real-world digital registries and clinical development synthetic control arm studies – the forefront of Real-World Evidence solutions.
"At Concerto HealthAI, we are combining technology with RWD at a scale that has been unavailable to most healthcare organizations until now," said Dr. Elton, the CEO of Concerto HealthAI. "This means a comprehensive – and accelerated – approach to generating insights, designing studies and finding patterns for precision medicine and improved patient outcomes that just isn't possible in current clinical or scientific literature or practice."
One such application of the eurekaHealth AI platform, presented at ASCO 2018, focused on side effects of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients. One in five breast cancer patients receiving chemo are susceptible to a life-threatening side-effect called neutropenia, where the immune system loses its ability to fight off infections. Leveraging eurekaHealth on a de-identified real-world dataset of 10,288 breast cancer patients, Concerto HealthAI's platform demonstrated an average 27% increase in prediction of chemo-induced neutropenia compared to existing studies.
In September, Concerto HealthAI strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Jeff Elton, Ph.D., as CEO. Dr. Elton brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare and life sciences and previously was Managing Director, Accenture Strategy & Predictive Health Intelligence, global COO of Novartis' Institutes for BioMedical Research and a McKinsey partner in Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products. He is a founding board member and senior advisor to several early-stage biotechnology and AI companies and a member of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and Forbes Technology Council. Dr. Elton co-authored the groundbreaking book, "Healthcare Disrupted: Next Generation Business Models and Strategies." Published in 2016, "Healthcare Disrupted" created an industry roadmap for AI, advanced analytics, real-world data and digital medical solutions.
Concerto HealthAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI, a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani and backed with his $1 billion investment, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with 1,500 employees.
"We are on the verge of a new age in healthcare and I'm thrilled to join Concerto HealthAI and guide this transformation that will greatly improve patient treatments and outcomes through the use of RWD and AI," Dr. Elton said.
About Concerto HealthAI
Concerto HealthAI is a technology leader in definitive Real-world Data (RWD) and AI solutions for precision oncology. Our mission is to accelerate improvements in clinical outcomes for cancer patients through our partnerships, unique real-world data assets, leading AI-based technologies, and the world's top outcomes research and data science talent. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertohealthai.com. Concerto HealthAI is a SymphonyAI company. eurekaHealth is a trademark of Concerto HealthAI.
SOURCE Concerto HealthAI
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170