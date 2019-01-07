TDK launches portfolio of sensors and technologies enabling the next-generation of all-in-one VR platforms

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:01 AM EST
TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces today the launch of a complete portfolio of VR sensors enabling a new class of highly accurate and affordable all-in-one VR solutions. The key platform components are:
- InvenSense ICM-42688 6-axis motion sensor for HMDs provides the lowest noise figure in the industry and features the only high-resolution measurement mode, enabling the measurement of VR headset movement with unprecedented accuracy.
- InvenSense ICM-42686 6-axis motion sensor for VR controllers provides the industry’s only extended range motion measurement mode, enabling the accurate tracking of the handheld controller movement at any speed.
- Chirp Microsystem’s ultralow power CH-101 ultrasonic transceiver coupled with Chirp’s SonicTrack™ system is the only time-of-flight based inside-out tracking solution for all-in-one VR systems that delivers true 3D positioning between the head-mounted-display and the handheld controllers.
- TDK Sensor Fusion software that processes the sensor inputs simultaneously to create a simple, fused output that describes the exact 3D position and movement of all VR HW components and runs on commercial application processors.
- TDK TMR sensing elements that enable magnetometers with significantly higher resolution than traditional Hall-effect based magnetometers, thereby enabling the exact determination of the orientation changes of the HMD and controllers.
The key sensor requirement for any VR system is the precise alignment between the Head-Mounted-Display (HMD) and the Handheld Controllers. This means that even the slightest head or the most extreme hand movement needs to be measured fast and accurately, to allow the immediate rendering of the changed VR scenery. Even small misalignments between the HMD and controllers can severely impact the user experience and eventually lead to game-over “motion sickness.”
In addition to the excellent performance of the VR sensor platform, TDK all-in-one VR platform also sets new standards with respect to small size, low weight, and reduced Bill-of-Materials (BOM), which taken together enable the most affordable and wearable all-in-one VR systems in the industry.
“At this year’s CES show we’re announcing innovative VR solutions with some of the world’s leading VR system providers like HTC and platform enablers like Qualcomm, and together we’re shaping the all-in-one AR/VR/XR space,” said Behrooz Abdi, president and general manager of MEMS sensors business group at TDK. “We’re AR/VR enthusiasts ourselves, so we’re motivated to always refine the precision and accuracy of our technology, removing timing lags and hiccups, thus allowing for a truly immersive AR/VR experience.”
TDK and its group companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of sensors, electronic components and solutions for mobile, wearables, AR/VR, automotive, IoT and industrial applications will be at CES 2019, showcasing the next-generation of all-in-one VR platforms, in Booth #30306, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 3, January 8-11, Las Vegas, Nev. Please visit: www.invensense.com or contact InvenSense Sales at [email protected] for more information. TDK TMR sensing element-based magnetometers are available from TDK partner AKM (www.akm.com), and samples are available under the part number AK09940.
Glossary
- AR/VR: Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality / Extended Reality
- AIO: All-in-One
- HMD: Head Mounted Device
- 6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope + 3-Axis Accelerometer
- 6-DoF: Six Degrees of Freedom (Three degrees of x-y-z SHIFT and three degrees of x-y-z ROTATION)
Main applications
- High performance head mounted displays (HMDs) for VR
- Glasses and other head-worn displays for AR/VR/MR
- Game controllers
- Handheld consumer electronics
- Wearables
Key features and benefits:
- Lowest gyroscope and accelerometer noise, fundamental for AR/VR system accuracy
- Best gyroscope temperature stability, critical to maintain precise motion measurement in AR/VR subsystems
- Mobile optimized ultralow power, light weight and does not require base station
- Only motion sensor that can synchronize samples to eliminate critical timing errors
- Highest motion measurement range and resolution, indispensable for accurate measurement of head/hand movement in gaming and virtual reality applications
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.
About InvenSense
InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.
You can download this text
http://www.invensense.com/news-media/TDK-launches-portfolio-of-sensors-and-technologies-enabling-the-next-generation-of-all-in-one-VR-platforms
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005159/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170