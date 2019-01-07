Twist Bioscience Enhances Genes Product Offering with Longer Genes and Offers Access to Its Application Programming Interface

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 08:01 AM EST
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA, today announced it has expanded its product portfolio to offer genes up to five kilobases (5kb) in length at industry-leading pricing. In addition, Twist is making its Application Programming Interface (Twist API or TAPI) available for all customers ordering genes.
“We are committed to continuously improving and expanding our product lines to serve more and more of our customers’ needs,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist. “For the last year, we have been supplying genes up to 5kb to Ginkgo Bioworks, and we are confident in our ability to precisely manufacture scalable quantities of these genes efficiently and clonal perfect. By offering long genes at the disruptive price of $0.15 per base pair with a turnaround time between 15 and 25 days, we are continuing our efforts to increase our market share by converting DNA makers into DNA buyers.”
Twist Application Programming Interface (TAPI) Now Available for Gene Ordering
In addition to expanding its gene offering in length, Twist also announced the availability of the Twist Application Programming Interface (TAPI) for ordering synthetic genes, oligo pools and gene fragments. TAPI allows customers to integrate their internal software systems seamlessly with Twist’s design and business systems. Importantly, TAPI offers the functionality of the Twist online ordering portal with sequence synthesis analysis, codon optimization, download of plate maps and a comprehensive order tracking process from order placed to shipment received. These features can save time and resources for customers.
“Once available only to our largest customers, we have opened up our TAPI for all customers interested in designing and building genes and their pathways in one step, while at the same time transferring data directly and securely,” continued Dr. Leproust.
About Clonal Perfect Synthetic Genes
Applying its proprietary DNA synthesis technology, Twist manufactures strands of DNA up to five kilobases (5kb) in length. Customers order synthetic genes to conduct a wide range of research, including product development for the healthcare, agricultural, and industrial chemical industries as well as a multitude of applications within academic research. Virtually all research and development requires trial and error, and institutions require many variations of genes to find the DNA sequence that achieves their objectives. Twist offers perfectly clonal genes in either Twist or customer vectors. For more information please click here.
About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Twist Bioscience’s expectations regarding ability to increase market share and precisely manufacture scalable quantities of perfect clonal DNA. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2018. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
