ViewSonic Launches New X Series of Smart 4K Ultra HD LED Home Entertainment Projectors

|By Business Wire
|
|January 7, 2019 08:01 AM EST
ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solutions, introduces the X Series of smart home entertainment projectors with Amazon and Google Voice Control compatibility. The X10-4K and X1000-4K are LED technology-based projectors designed for longevity and captivating the viewer with big pictures and big sound. Featuring stylish product designs, integrated Harmon Kardon speakers, and built-in smart technologies, the ViewSonic X Series delivers a modern home entertainment solution.
ViewSonic X10-4K LED-based UltraHD home entertainment projector with integrated Harmon Kardon speakers, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and built-in smart technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
The ViewSonic® X10-4K and X1000-4K LED projectors are each engineered with a DLP® 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) chip with XPR technology. With long-lasting LED technology, these projectors offer up to 30,000 hours of operational life. Both projectors include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and an integrated Smart TV interface for easy streaming of TV shows and movies from popular content services, while a built-in OS provides access to popular apps via the Android Aptoide store.
Both the X10-4K and X1000-4K feature Rec.709 color accuracy and Frame Interpolation technology which reduces motion blur and ensures fluid multimedia content projection. With HDR content support, both projectors can deliver incredibly detailed video playback, vivid colors and detailed contrast. Multiple connectivity options include HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2, USB 2.0 Type A and Type C, Audio In/Out and RJ45.
“The new ViewSonic X Series of smart 4K projectors delivers impressive display and intelligent performance,” said Sean Liu, product marketing manager for ViewSonic Americas. “In addition to amazing image reproduction, we’ve packed the X10-4K and X1000-4K projectors with the latest smart technologies from Amazon and Google and included Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. By adding in Harman Kardon speakers, ViewSonic is giving users an incredible and truly immersive visual and audio experience.”
ViewSonic X10-4K
Combining stunning 4K resolution with smart streaming functionality and a portable design, the ViewSonic X10-4K projector delivers a theater-like experience in just about any room. With a lightweight design, easy carry handle and short throw lens, the X10-4K can be conveniently moved from room to room, indoors to outdoors. It features 2,400 LED lumens of brightness, and with Wi-Fi connectivity, allows users to stream content from users’ favorite providers like Netflix and YouTube. The X10-4K delivers big pictures in a small package.
ViewSonic X1000-4K
The ViewSonic X1000-4K is an ultra-short throw LED projector that allows users to place it inches away from a screen or wall and project an image of up to 100-inches. With 2,200 LED lumens of brightness, motorized focus and a built-in Harmon Kardon sound bar, the X1000-4K delivers a truly all-engrossing big screen experience. The X1000-4K features an integrated Smart TV interface that provides easy streaming of television shows, movies and content from popular media providers. Vivid image quality and powerful sound quality ensures a comprehensive home entertainment package.
|Model
|MSRP
|Availability
|X10-4K
|$2,399 (USD)
|Spring 2019
|X1000-4K
|$2,799 (USD)
|Spring 2019
For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com
About ViewSonic
Founded in California in 1987, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic keeps the world connected with a portfolio of professional level visual solutions that enhance the way we compute, collaborate, communicate and connect. Our products include LED monitors, interactive commercial displays, touch displays, projectors, thin client, zero client and smart displays. To find out more about ViewSonic, visit viewsonic.com.
Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.
