EC Infosystems Announced as 2019 Houston Energy Marketing Conference Overall Sponsor

January 7, 2019
EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced that they will be the overall sponsor for the 11th 2019 Energy Marketing Conference in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, April 2nd.
The semi-annual event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Houston, located at 1200 Louisiana Street Houston, TX 77002, less than 5 miles from the newest EC Infosystems’ national office in Houston’s University Place neighborhood.
This year marks the 5th year since the conference’s creation, with EC Infosystems participating as an overall sponsor for the semi-annual events since the event’s inception. EC Infosystems will also act as the lunch sponsor for the program.
“The ability to gather as an industry twice a year to discuss the future of energy and deregulation is critical,” says Mohan Wanchoo, President and CEO of EC Infosystems. “We are proud to support an environment like EMC’s that fosters that type of integral innovation and discussion.”
With attendance nearing 600 people at September 2018’s New York event, the Houston conference looks to be the largest in the conference’s history.
“As we continue to grow this event to be the largest event in the deregulated energy industry, we rely on market leaders like EC Infosystems to support our accelerated growth,” explains Jack Doueck, co-founder of EMC. “Ananda is an industry leader and we are privileged to have him on our board of advisors.”
As market leaders, EC Infosystems will also present a 15-minute executive workshop, geared towards educating attendees on a relevant topic. Past topics included “Navigating Regulatory Concerns using Technology” and “The Evolution of the REP.”
The event agenda contains panels like “New Competitive Markets – Foreign & Domestic” and “Utilizing Blockchain and Other Emerging Technologies in Retail Energy.” These thought-provoking discussions and presentations will probe industry executives and veterans to consider the future of deregulation. Per usual, attendees will also be able to fit in plenty of networking with fellow attendees and sponsors.
“Our steadfast commitment to the future of deregulation is apparent through our support of EMC,” says Ananda Goswami, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for EC Infosystems. “It is through collaborative and innovate events like EMC that help drive forward not only our products and services but our industry as a whole.”
Registration for the April 2nd Houston event is still open. Register here to mark your attendance at one of the largest events in the retail energy industry. For an additional 20 percent off the registration amount, use promotional code ECI20 during checkout.
EC Infosystems will also sponsor the EMC semi-annual event in September 2019, scheduled to be held in New York City.
About EC Infosystems
EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com
